About Low Speed Electric Vehicles:

A low speed electric vehicle (LSV) is a four-wheeled vehicle with an attainable speed of more than 20 miles per hour but not more than 25 miles per hour (in China, not more than 70 kilometers per hour) on a paved surface, and it has a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of less than 3,000 pounds. It cannot be powered by gas or diesel fuel. Low Speed Electric Vehicles Market Manufactures:

Textron

Yamaha

Polaris

Renault

Garia

Ingersoll Rand

CiEcar Electric Vehicles

Star EV

Melex

Columbia

Yogomo

Dojo

Shifeng

Byvin

Lichi

Baoya

Fulu

Tangjun

Xinyuzhou

GreenWheel EV

Incalu

Kandi

APACHE

Zheren

Eagle

Taiqi Low Speed Electric Vehicles Market Types:

Lithium-Ion Battery Low Speed Electric Vehicle

Lead-Acid Battery Low Speed Electric Vehicle

Other (Including nickel-based battery, sodium-sulfur battery, secondary lithium battery, air battery, etc.) Low Speed Electric Vehicles Market Applications:

Personal Use

Golf Course

Public Utilities

Sightseeing

Scope of this Report:

Global consumption of low speed electric vehicles surged in the past two years with the good sales of scooters in China market. Global low speed electric vehicles are expected to sales 1.5 million units in 2021 and more than 80% will appear in China market, which exhibits a promising trend of the industry. For the products types, lithium ion batteries based low speed electric vehicles are more favored in USA, Europe and Japan, while lead-acid batteries based products take a large market share in China.

Attracted by the market profits, more and more companies have entered into low speed electric vehicles industry, the competition between manufacturers at home and abroad is fierce for the time being. For the major players of low speed electric vehicles industry in global market, Textron and Yamaha are the leaders. For another, China suppliers such as Yogomo, Dojo and Shifeng have obvious large sales market share.

Briefly speaking, in the nest short years, low speed electric vehicles industry is still a highly energetic field. It will come true that low speed electric vehicles market holds a CAGR over 10% in the next five years. Price and performance will be the attractive point for consumers. For the fierce competition, consolidation of low speed electric vehicles industry is expected to appear.

The worldwide market for Low Speed Electric Vehicles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.8% over the next five years, will reach 8870 million USD in 2024, from 4790 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.