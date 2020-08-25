The Daily Chronicle

Global Sonobuoy Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Global Sonobuoy Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

25th August 2020

Global Sonobuoy

Global “Global Sonobuoy Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Sonobuoy in these regions. This report also studies the Global Sonobuoy market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Sonobuoy :

  • A sonobuoy (a portmanteau of sonar and buoy) is a relatively small buoy (typically 13 cm or 5 in, in diameter and 91 cm or 3 ft long) expendable sonar system that is dropped/ejected from aircraft or ships conducting anti-submarine warfare or underwater acoustic research. A tactical sonar system for transmitting submarine activity, the sonobuoy is a core technology for anti-submarine warfare.

    Global Sonobuoy Market Manufactures:

  • Sparton
  • Ultra Electronics
  • Thales

    Global Sonobuoy Market Types:

  • Active Global Sonobuoy
  • Passive Global Sonobuoy
  • Special Purpose Global Sonobuoy

    Global Sonobuoy Market Applications:

  • Defense
  • Civil

    Scope of this Report:

  • The Major regions to produce Global Sonobuoy are North America and Europe which accounting for about 90 % of sales revenue in total. North America is the largest demand region (sales value share 68% in 2017). Global Sonobuoy product demand is in a certain space, and the main consumer countries are moderately developed countries and developed countries.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
  • Increasing need amongst emerging economies to strengthen their anti-submarine operations and to monitor their natural resources are major factors driving the growth of the global sonobuoy market. Demand for sonobuoys is strongly associated with the growth of anti-submarine warfare market. Moreover, demand for passive sonobuoys is expected to increase because of the fact that it performs detection and tracking without notifying the target object about its presence, and this is expected to reflect in the revenue forecast. However, stringent regulations, high costs associated with deployment and monitoring of sonobuoys, technical limitations, etc. are major challenges expected to be faced by market players in the global sonobuoy market during the forecast period.
  • The worldwide market for Global Sonobuoy is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 350 million USD in 2024, from 270 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Sonobuoy in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Sonobuoy product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Sonobuoy , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Sonobuoy in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Sonobuoy competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Sonobuoy breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Global Sonobuoy market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Global Sonobuoy sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Global Sonobuoy Market:

