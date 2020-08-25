The Daily Chronicle

25th August 2020

Global HPL Boards

This report focuses on “Global HPL Boards Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global HPL Boards market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global HPL Boards :

  • High Pressure Laminate or HPL, is the direct descendent of the original plastic laminate. It is considered to be one of the most durable decorative surface materials and is available with special performance properties including chemical, fire and wear resistance. Special grades of HPL can be postformed around curved edges by application of heat and restraint.

    Global HPL Boards Market Manufactures:

  • Fletcher Building
  • Wilsonart International
  • EGGER
  • SWISS KRONO
  • Trespa International
  • Kronospan
  • Pfleiderer
  • Panolam Industries
  • Abet Laminati
  • ASD Laminat
  • Sonae IndÃºstria
  • BerryAlloc
  • Arpa Industriale
  • ATI Laminates
  • OMNOVA Solutions
  • Zhenghang Decorative Materials
  • Guangzhou G&P
  • Anhui Xima

    Global HPL Boards Market Types:

  • 6 – 8mm
  • 8 – 10mm
  • 10 – 12mm
  • 12 – 14mm
  • 14 – 16mm

    Global HPL Boards Market Applications:

  • Facades
  • Table Tops
  • Interior Decoration
  • Furniture
  • Kitchen Cabinets
  • Laboratory Counter Top
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • Fletcher Building, Wilsonart International, EGGER, SWISS KRONO, Trespa International, Kronospan, and Pfleiderer captured the top revenue share spots in the HPL boards market. Fletcher Building dominated with 17.97 percent revenue share in 2016, followed by Wilsonart International with 13.15 percent revenue share, EGGER with 7.74 percent revenue share, and SWISS KRONO with 5.37 percent revenue share.
  • In the next five years, the global consumption of HPL boards will show upward tendency further, sales is expected in 2022 will be 303.43 M Sqm.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.
  • Although sales of HPL boards brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.
  • The worldwide market for Global HPL Boards is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 4730 million USD in 2024, from 3980 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global HPL Boards in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global HPL Boards Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global HPL Boards market?
    • How will the Global HPL Boards market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global HPL Boards market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global HPL Boards market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global HPL Boards market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global HPL Boards product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global HPL Boards , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global HPL Boards in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global HPL Boards competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global HPL Boards breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Global HPL Boards Market:

