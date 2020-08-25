Global HPL Boards Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024 by Key Players, Types, Applications | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Global HPL Boards Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global HPL Boards market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global HPL Boards :

High Pressure Laminate or HPL, is the direct descendent of the original plastic laminate. It is considered to be one of the most durable decorative surface materials and is available with special performance properties including chemical, fire and wear resistance. Special grades of HPL can be postformed around curved edges by application of heat and restraint. Get a Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13814104 Global HPL Boards Market Manufactures:

Fletcher Building

Wilsonart International

EGGER

SWISS KRONO

Trespa International

Kronospan

Pfleiderer

Panolam Industries

Abet Laminati

ASD Laminat

Sonae IndÃºstria

BerryAlloc

Arpa Industriale

ATI Laminates

OMNOVA Solutions

Zhenghang Decorative Materials

Guangzhou G&P

Anhui Xima Global HPL Boards Market Types:

6 – 8mm

8 – 10mm

10 – 12mm

12 – 14mm

14 – 16mm Global HPL Boards Market Applications:

Facades

Table Tops

Interior Decoration

Furniture

Kitchen Cabinets

Laboratory Counter Top

Others Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13814104 Scope of this Report:

Fletcher Building, Wilsonart International, EGGER, SWISS KRONO, Trespa International, Kronospan, and Pfleiderer captured the top revenue share spots in the HPL boards market. Fletcher Building dominated with 17.97 percent revenue share in 2016, followed by Wilsonart International with 13.15 percent revenue share, EGGER with 7.74 percent revenue share, and SWISS KRONO with 5.37 percent revenue share.

In the next five years, the global consumption of HPL boards will show upward tendency further, sales is expected in 2022 will be 303.43 M Sqm.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of HPL boards brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

The worldwide market for Global HPL Boards is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 4730 million USD in 2024, from 3980 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.