Global “Polyphenylene Oxide Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Polyphenylene Oxide in these regions. This report also studies the global Polyphenylene Oxide market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Polyphenylene Oxide:

PPO, Polyphentlene Oxide is a tough, stiff material with high glasstransition temperature and high melt point giving a high heat resistance. The material also has outstanding electrical properties and resistance to acids and bases.

At high temperatures PPO maintains its good load bearing characteristics and dimensional stability. The material also has excellent dielectric properties and may be rated as self-extinguishing and non-dripping.

It is mainly used as blend with polystyrene, high impact styrene-butadiene copolymer or polyamide.

SABIC(GE)

Asahi Kasei Chemicals

Mitsubishi Chemicals

Romira(BASF)

Evonik

Sumitomo Chemicals

Bluestar

Kingfa Science and Technology Polyphenylene Oxide Market Types:

PPO Resin

MPPO Polyphenylene Oxide Market Applications:

Air Separation Membranes

Medical Instruments

Domestic Appliances

Automotive (Structural Parts)

Electronic Components

Polyphentlene Oxide is a tough, stiff material with high glasstransition temperature and high melt point giving a high heat resistance. The material also has outstanding electrical properties and resistance to acids and bases. PPO resin is rarely used in its pure form due to difficulties in processing, most commercial grades are blended with polystyrene, high impact styrene-butadiene copolymer or polyamide which is also known as modified Polyphentlene Oxide, or MPPO.

North America and West Europe are the major production bases of PPO resin and MPPO. In 2015, the two regions contributed about 52.55% and 61.19% share of PPO resin and MPPO market, respectively. In addition, China and Japan are also major production areas of Polyphentlene Oxide.

The largest consumption area of Polyphentlene Oxide is Electronic Components, which accounted for 32.32% of world consumption. Domestic Appliances and Automotive (Structural Parts) are also important application of Polyphentlene Oxide which accounted for 17.62% and 26.75% of world market in 2015 separately.

The worldwide market for Polyphenylene Oxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 1170 million USD in 2024, from 1070 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.