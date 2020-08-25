The Daily Chronicle

Polyphenylene Oxide Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

25th August 2020

Polyphenylene Oxide

Global “Polyphenylene Oxide Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Polyphenylene Oxide in these regions. This report also studies the global Polyphenylene Oxide market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Polyphenylene Oxide:

  • PPO, Polyphentlene Oxide is a tough, stiff material with high glasstransition temperature and high melt point giving a high heat resistance. The material also has outstanding electrical properties and resistance to acids and bases.
  • At high temperatures PPO maintains its good load bearing characteristics and dimensional stability. The material also has excellent dielectric properties and may be rated as self-extinguishing and non-dripping.
  • It is mainly used as blend with polystyrene, high impact styrene-butadiene copolymer or polyamide.
  • Polyphenylene Oxide also known as PPO or PPE. While modified polyphenylene oxide also known as MPPO or MPPE.

    Polyphenylene Oxide Market Manufactures:

  • SABIC(GE)
  • Asahi Kasei Chemicals
  • Mitsubishi Chemicals
  • Romira(BASF)
  • Evonik
  • Sumitomo Chemicals
  • Bluestar
  • Kingfa Science and Technology

    Polyphenylene Oxide Market Types:

  • PPO Resin
  • MPPO

    Polyphenylene Oxide Market Applications:

  • Air Separation Membranes
  • Medical Instruments
  • Domestic Appliances
  • Automotive (Structural Parts)
  • Electronic Components
  • Fluid Handling

    Scope of this Report:

  • Polyphentlene Oxide is a tough, stiff material with high glasstransition temperature and high melt point giving a high heat resistance. The material also has outstanding electrical properties and resistance to acids and bases. PPO resin is rarely used in its pure form due to difficulties in processing, most commercial grades are blended with polystyrene, high impact styrene-butadiene copolymer or polyamide which is also known as modified Polyphentlene Oxide, or MPPO.
  • North America and West Europe are the major production bases of PPO resin and MPPO. In 2015, the two regions contributed about 52.55% and 61.19% share of PPO resin and MPPO market, respectively. In addition, China and Japan are also major production areas of Polyphentlene Oxide.
  • The largest consumption area of Polyphentlene Oxide is Electronic Components, which accounted for 32.32% of world consumption. Domestic Appliances and Automotive (Structural Parts) are also important application of Polyphentlene Oxide which accounted for 17.62% and 26.75% of world market in 2015 separately.
  • The worldwide market for Polyphenylene Oxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 1170 million USD in 2024, from 1070 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Polyphenylene Oxide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Polyphenylene Oxide product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Polyphenylene Oxide, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Polyphenylene Oxide in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Polyphenylene Oxide competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Polyphenylene Oxide breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Polyphenylene Oxide market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Polyphenylene Oxide sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Polyphenylene Oxide Market:

