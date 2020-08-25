The Daily Chronicle

Global Holographic Grating Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

25th August 2020

This report focuses on “Holographic Grating Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Holographic Grating market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Holographic Grating:

  • A holographic grating is a type of diffraction grating formed by an interference-fringe field of two laser beams whose standing-wave pattern is exposed to a polished substrate coated with photoresist. Processing of the exposed medium results in a pattern of straight lines with a sinusoidal crosssection.
  • A diffraction grating is an optical element that diffracts energy into its constituent wavelengths. The groove density, depth and profile of a diffraction grating dictate the spectral range, efficiency, resolution and performance of the diffraction grating. There are typically two different types of diffraction grating â€“ the ruled grating and the holographic grating. A ruled diffraction grating is produced by a ruling engine that cuts grooves into the coating on the grating substrate (typically glass coated with a thin reflective layer) using a diamond tipped tool. A holographic diffraction grating is produced using a photolithographic technique. The most common type of holographic diffraction grating are plane gratings and concave gratings.

    Holographic Grating Market Manufactures:

  • HORIBA
  • Newport Corporation
  • Edmund Optics
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • Kaiser Optical Systems
  • Lightsmyth (Finisar)
  • Plymouth Grating Lab
  • Zeiss
  • Optometrics (Dynasil)
  • Headwall Photonics
  • Spectrogon AB
  • Thorlabs
  • Spectrum Scientific
  • Photop Technologies
  • Wasatch Photonics
  • GratingWorks
  • Shenyang Yibeite Optics

    Holographic Grating Market Types:

  • Plane Type Holographic Grating
  • Concave Type Holographic Grating

    Holographic Grating Market Applications:

  • Monochromator and Spectrometer
  • Laser
  • Optical Telecom
  • Astronomy
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as spectroscopic, telecommunications and laser applications, as well as for research and education. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areasâ€™ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.
  • A Holographic Grating is an optical component with a periodic structure, which splits and diffracts light into several beams travelling in different directions in order of wavelength. Diffractive optics helps bring high-performance spectral analysis-using hyperspectral or Raman-into the field for science and remote sensing, onto the production line for advanced machine vision, and into the laboratory.
  • The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâ€™s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.
  • Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitionsâ€™ unfair methods of competition.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
  • This report focuses on the Holographic Grating in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Holographic Grating Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Holographic Grating market?
    • How will the global Holographic Grating market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Holographic Grating market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Holographic Grating market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Holographic Grating market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Holographic Grating product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Holographic Grating, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Holographic Grating in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Holographic Grating competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Holographic Grating breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Holographic Grating Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Holographic Grating Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Holographic Grating Type and Applications

    2.1.3 Manufacture Holographic Grating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Holographic Grating Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Holographic Grating Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Holographic Grating Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Holographic Grating Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Holographic Grating Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

