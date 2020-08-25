Cosmetic Packaging Market Top Manufacturers Analysis, Size Report and Growth Forecast to 2027

Cosmetic Packaging market size is anticipated to reach USD 39.32 billion by 2027 owing to the rapidly augmenting beauty industry worldwide. Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Cosmetic Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Glass, Paper & Board, Plastic, Metal, and Others), By Application Type (Skin Care, Haircare, Make-up, and Nail care), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” According to this report, the market value stood at USD 30.37 billion in 2019 and is poised to register a CAGR of 4.03% between 2020 to 2027.

Cosmetic Packaging market Drivers and Restraints :

Various factors promoting the Cosmetic Packaging market growth include a rise in the beauty standards, increasing variety of cosmetics worldwide, and the rising disposable incomes of people. On the contrary, environmental concerns and animal-cruelty cases pose challenges for the market.

List of Significant Manufacturers Cosmetic Packaging market are:

DS Smith

Albea SA

BIG SKY PACKAGING

Berlin Packaging

HCP Packaging

Berry Global

ALPLA Group

Aptar, Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Amcor

Other Players

Regional Segmentation:

Asia Pacific to Continue Dominance with Rising Disposable Incomes of People

Asia Pacific dominated the Cosmetic Packaging market with a revenue of USD 10.50 billion in 2019 with China holding about three-fifth or more share. China is the second-largest cosmetics market after the U.S.

Some of the key industry developments in the Cosmetic Packaging market Include:

September 2020 – After the acquisition of Lepolast, a manufacturer of lip-glosses and lipsticks, Lumson entered into a partnership with Marino Belotti, a packaging producer of compact cases and other powder boxes.

June 2020 – Amcor acquired the Bemis Company for strengthening the demand and supply chain of cosmetic packaging throughout the United States.

