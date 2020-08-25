Global Online Lingerie Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

This report focuses on “Global Online Lingerie Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Online Lingerie market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Online Lingerie :

Lingerie is fashionable and typically alluring undergarments. Lingerie includes undergarments using flexible, stretchy, sheer, or decorative materials like Lycra, nylon (nylon tricot), polyester, satin, lace, silk and sheer fabric. Certain cotton or synthetic undergarments are also lingerie. Global Online Lingerie Market Manufactures:

Victoriaâ€™s Secret

PVH

Hanesbrands

Fruit of the Loom

Aimer

Fast Retailing

Triumph

Huijie

Jockey International

Wacoal Holdings

Cosmo-lady

Gunze

Embry Form

Calida

Oleno Group

Vivien

Tutuanna

Sunny Group

Miiow

GUJIN

Hop Lun

BYC

Sunflora

Good People

P.H. Garment

SBW Global Online Lingerie Market Types:

Bra

Knickers & Panties

Lounge Wear

Shape Wear Global Online Lingerie Market Applications:

Female

Female

Male Scope of this Report:

In the last several years, global market of Global Online Lingerie developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 12.48%. In 2017, global revenue of Global Online Lingerie is nearly 33.4 billion USD; the actual consumption is about 2627 million units.

The classification of Global Online Lingerie includes Bra, Knickers & Panties, Lounge Wear, and Shape Wear. And the proportion of Bra in 2017 is about 43.80%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Global Online Lingerie is widely used for male and female. The most proportion of Global Online Lingerie is sold for female, and the proportion in 2017 is about 66.27%.

The worldwide market for Global Online Lingerie is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.7% over the next five years, will reach 72100 million USD in 2024, from 33400 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.