AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

25th August 2020

AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier)

This report focuses on “AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier):

  • Acrylic-Based Impact Modifiers are used as a plastic additive for rigid plastics particularly for PVC formulation for weather, and heat stability as well as for impact resistance and UV durability. They are free flowing powders designed for effective cost and fast production performance in window profile, door frames siding, fence, outdoor furniture, pipe and injection molding compounds.

    AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Manufactures:

  • Arkema
  • Dow
  • Kaneka
  • LG Chem
  • Sundow
  • Shandong Hongfu Group
  • Shandong Donglin New Materials
  • Shandong Ruifeng Chemical
  • Shandong Rike Chemical

    AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Types:

  • Ordinary AIM
  • Low Temperature Resistance AIM

    AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Applications:

  • Window Profile
  • Door Frames
  • Fence
  • Outdoor Furniture
  • Pipeline

    Scope of this Report:

  • AIM (acrylic impact modifier) is a concentrated industry with leading companies takes the major share in global market. The top 4player took 82.3% market share in 2017.
  • Germany, France and UK are the major consumption country of AIM (acrylic impact modifier) in Europe. meanwhile. Germany and France is major supply region for the product. The three regions contributed about 67% share in Europe region in 2017. while China Japan and Korea are the major consumption countries in Asia.
  • The worldwide market for AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.0% over the next five years, will reach 1020 million USD in 2024, from 580 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) market?
    • How will the global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

