The global portable gaming console market is expected to exhibit a strong 6% CAGR over the forecast period between 2017 and 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global portable gaming console market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 17 billion by 2023, according to the research report.

Portable gaming consoles are consoles that can be operated without a mains power connection, thus making them portable. The growing demand for gaming on the go has been a major driver for the global Portable Gaming Console Market. The rising interest in gaming is likely to remain the major driver for the global portable gaming console market, as consumers are increasingly interested in spending more time within their game world.

To the end of making gaming consoles truly portable, the development of lightweight, compact gaming consoles has picked up speed in the global gaming console market. Reducing the weight of gaming consoles while incorporating strong, durable materials into the design is likely to be a key development channel in the global portable gaming console market. Due to the basic need of portable consumer electronics to be easily movable and lightweight, this is likely to be a key direction for players in the portable gaming console market to focus on over the forecast period, as the ergonomics of portable gaming consoles can become a major USP in the highly competitive consumer electronics sector of today. Developments in battery technology to incorporate rapid-charging, long-lasting batteries into the consoles are also likely to be a popular target for players in the global portable gaming console market over the forecast period.

The prominent players in the global portable gaming console market are – Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Nintendo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Nvidia Corporation (U.S.), Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. (U.S.), Atari SA (France), Sega Games Co., Ltd. (Japan), NEC Corporation. (Japan), Mattel Inc. (U.S.), VTech (China), Bit Corporation. (Taiwan) and among others.

Portable Gaming Console Market Global Market- Segmentation

The global portable gaming console market is segmented on the basis of type, product, platform, and region.

By type , the global portable gaming console market is segmented into mobile gaming consoles, tablet gaming consoles, and others.

By product , the global portable gaming console market is segmented into PS4, Xbox, EVO2, Wii U, Ouya, Razer Switchblade, Nintendo 3 DS, PS Vita, and others.

By platform, the global portable gaming console market is segmented into iOS, Android, Windows, and others.

Portable Gaming Console Market Global Market- Regional Analysis

Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific are all likely to remain important regional segments for the global portable gaming console market over the forecast period, with the latter two likely to remain the notable market segments in the coming years due to the growing popularity of gaming in these regions and the rapid growth of local gaming technology, device, and software developers in both North America and Asia Pacific.

