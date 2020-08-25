Cloud Electronic Design Automation Market 2020 Global Size, Share, Industry Growth, Business Strategy and Forecast 2022

Market Research Future published a research report on “Cloud Electronic Design Automation Market Research Report – Global Forecast 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its newly published research report, asserts that the Covid-19 Impact on Cloud Electronic Design Automation Market 2020 is flourishing and expected to grow exponentially over the review period, recording a considerable market valuation of upto USD 76 billion by 2022, and a moderate 5.51% CAGR in the forecast period (2016-2022).

Drivers and Restraints

The ability of the cloud EDA software to remove manual errors and to decrease the time and cost related with designing electric circuits is anticipated to be a major factor spurring the growth. Other factors projected to positively impact the market include incorporation of machine learning concepts to reduce the designing costs by sanctioning the tools to suggest solutions for common designing issues.

Developments in the consumer electronics industry and rising popularity of FinFET architecture for designing the modern processors are also predicted to drive the market growth. Modern consumer electronics are getting compacted and energy-efficient. Nonetheless, advanced electronic design and automation solutions capable of eradicating the design gaps are needed to design the chips needed for these consumer electronics. Consequently, the demand for EDA software is estimated to witness steady rise.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3994

High demand for compact electronic components needed for smart wearable devices, automotive gadgets, and healthcare equipment is forcing IC manufacturers to decrease the size of the ICs. This trend towards miniaturization of ICs is consequently prompting IC manufacturers to adopt EDA software to design compact products, reduce the errors related with IC designing process, and speeding up the manufacturing process. On the other hand, growing preference for open source EDA tools, mainly among small-sized enterprises, is expected to impede the demand for licensed tools, thus restraining the market growth. This factor is limiting the cloud electronic display market.

The proliferation of Personal Computers (PCs), networking devices, smartphones, and gaming consoles has led to large-scale implementation of the high-speed System on Chip (SoC) architecture, which is poised to drive the expansion of the electronic design automation (EDA) software market over the review period. The usage of cloud-based infrastructure, which offer high computing power to the EDA tools also bodes well for the growth.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Cloud Electronic Design Automation Market are Cadence Design Systems, Mentor Graphics, Synopsys, Agilent, Agnisys, Aldec, Ansys, JEDA Technologies, MunEDA, Sigrity, Zuken among others.

Global Cloud Electronic Design Automation Market Segmentation

The cloud electronic design automation market has been segmented on the basis of type, and application. The market segmentation based on the type has been done into CAE, IC Physical Design and Verification, SIP (Semiconductor Intellectual Property), Printed Circuit Board (PCB) and Multi-Chip Module (MCM), whereas the application segment includes military/defense, aerospace, telecom, automotive, industrial, and others.

Regional Outlook

The geographic analysis of the global cloud EDA market has been analyzed in major regions, comprising North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world (Latin America and the Middle East and Africa). North America is leading the market owing to the presence of global players in the region and increasing improvement in the field of technology and cloud computing is encouraging the market growth in North America region. Moreover, high development and employment of automation in the manufacturing sector in U.S. and Canada is also supporting the market growth. Asia-Pacific holds the second largest market for cloud EDA. Rich presence of semiconductor producing companies in Japan, China, and South Korea are some of the major driving factors fueling the market in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, high demand for consumer electronic products from the region is compelling the market players to adopt latest technologies in the manufacturing process. Europe has been assessed as the as third largest market for the cloud EDA. Existence of developed countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands and U.K. are one of the major influential factor for the growth of the market in Europe region. Moreover, the growing automotive industry in European region is also driving the market

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cloud-electronic-design-automation-market-3994

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.