“Ethylene Carbonate Market” to 2025 – Key Insights, Developments, Top Trends and Global Forecast

Global Ethylene Carbonate Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Ethylene Carbonate market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Global Ethylene Carbonate Market size is expected to grow from USD 319 Million in 2020 to USD 439 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.6%, during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Ethylene Carbonate Market:

Oriental Union Chemical Corporation (Taiwan)

Huntsman (US)

BASF (Germany)

Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan)

Toagosei Co. Ltd. (Japan)

The ethylene carbonate market has been segmented based on applications such as lubricants, lithium battery electrolytes, plasticizers, surface coatings, and others. Among these applications, lubricants accounted for the larger share of the market during the forecast period. The market growth in this segment is attributed to growing usage in automotive, industrial, and manufacturing sectors.

The automotive segment is proliferating owing to the different requirements by manufacturers, such as reduced emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that play a role in the formation of smog and to achieve long durable protective surface coating on vehicles.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Scope Of The Study

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Units Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.2 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions And Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

And More

