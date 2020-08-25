E-House Market 2020: Business Strategy, Regional Trends, Company Profile and Regional Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “E-House Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Synopsis:

The e-house market 2020 is supposed to witness rising installations over the next couple of years. Industrialization is supposed to boost the growth rate of the market. A report, which is offered by Market Research Future (MRFR), suggests that the global e-house market is expected to register 7% CAGR across the assessment period 2017 to 2023. The valuation of the market, according to the report, is poised to reach USD 2 Bn by the end of 2023. Increasing demand for power and energy in industrial applications is supposed to impact the E-House Market favorably. Rapid industrialization in developing regions is supposed to generate demand for electricity, which is also expected to drive the expansion of the e-house market.

The growth of the end-user industries such as oil & gas, metals & metallurgy, etc. is presumed to augment the e-house market. It has also been witnessed that the growth of the market is likely to be boosted by increasing investments mining activities. Also, the deployment of data centers is projected to increase demand for power & energy. It is anticipated to boost the growth of the e-house market in the near future.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global E-house market are Siemens AG (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric SE (France), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), General Electric (U.S.), CG Power (India), Meidensha (Japan), Electroinnova (Spain), WEG (Brazil), TGOOD (Hong Kong), Powell Industries (U.S.). Elgin Power Solutions (U.S.), Meidensha (Japan), Matelec Group (Lebanon), Aktif Group (Turkey), PME Power Solutions (India), EKOS Group (Turkey), Efacec (Portugal), Delta Star (U.S.), Zest WEG Group (south Africa), and Electroinnova Instalaciones y Mantenimientos S.L (Austria) are also some of them.

Global E-House Market Segmentation:

The type-based segments of the e house market are skid mounted and mobile e-house.

On the basis of component, the segments of the e-house market are switchgear, HVAC systems, bus bar, transformer, monitoring and control systems, frequency drives, and others.

Based on voltage, the segments of the e-house market are medium voltage and low voltage E-house.

On the basis of application, the segments of the e-house market are oil and gas, transportation, mining, and power utilities.

Regional Analysis:

The geographical study of the e-house market is covered for the following regions that are further assessed on the level of countries – Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The Middle East & Africa region in RoW is supposed to hold a significant share of the e-house market. The region is presumed to expand at a rapid pace due to increasing investments in data mining in the region. Also, the electrification drive being witnessed is also supposed to drive the growth of the e-house market. Increasing demand for electricity for both residential and commercial purposes is supposed to catalyze the expansion of the e-house market.

North America is also projected to witness substantial rate of growth. Increasing demand for metal extraction is one of the primary drivers of the e-house market in the region. Also, rising adoption data centers are poised to boost energy requirement which is expected to impact the e-house market favorably. Also, the rising investments mobile power solutions are supposed to lead the proliferation of the market in the region. Asia Pacific is another major region of the global e-house market. Industrialization is supposed to drive the expansion of the regional market in the forthcoming years. Rising demand for power & energy is anticipated to lead the augmentation of the e-house market in the region in the near future. Also, urbanization has a major role to play in the proliferation of the regional market.

Intended Audience

Component Suppliers

Investors and Venture Capital Firms

Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)

System Integrators

Electric Hardware Equipment Manufacturers

Assembly and Packaging Vendors

Companies Working in the Electric Utilities Sector

Analysts and Strategic Business Planners

End-user Industries

