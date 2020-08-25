FPGA Market Set for Rapid Growth during 2020-2025 | Microchip Technology Inc, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, QuickLogic Corporation and Others.

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “FPGA Market by Configuration (Low-End FPGA, Mid-Range FPGA, High-End FPGA), Technology (SRAM, Flash, Antifuse), Node Size (Less than 28 nm, 28-90 nm, More than 90 nm), Vertical (Telecommunications, Automotive), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 181 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Global FPGA Market size is projected to grow from US$ 5.9 Billion in 2020 to US$ 8.6 Billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Key Players Profiled in the FPGA Market:

Xilinx, Inc. (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

Microchip Technology Inc. (US)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (US)

QuickLogic Corporation (US)

Efinix, Inc. (US)

Flex Logic Technologies, Inc. (US)

GOWIN Semiconductor Corp. (China)

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation (US)

S2C, Inc. (US)

The electric segment is expected to be the largest market, by type, during the forecast period. The growth is evident owing to the rising demand for highly accurate, fast, and precise, smart electric meters for dynamic pricing and increased billing transparency for consumers across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific region.

In 2019, the less than 28 nm segment held the largest size of the FPGA market. This segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the less than 28 nm segment can be attributed to the increased adoption of FPGA with less than 28 nm node size owing to their low power consumption, as well as ease of remote system upgrading and reprogramming them.

Competitive Landscape of FPGA Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2019

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Product Launches And Developments

3.2 Partnerships, Contracts, And Collaborations

3.3 Acquisitions

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

4.1 Visionary Leaders

4.2 Innovators

4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

4.4 Emerging Companies

5 Strength Of Product Portfolio

6 Business Strategy Excellence

