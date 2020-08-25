Data Center Rack Market Is Growing Significantly | Fujitsu, Dell, Schneider Electric, Vertiv, AGC Networks and Others.

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Data Center Rack Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Rack Type (Open Frame and Cabinets), Rack Height, Rack Width, Data Center Size (Small and Mid-sized Data Centers and Large Data Centers), Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 147 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Global Data Center Rack Market is expected to grow from USD 3.8 Billion in 2020 to USD 5.9 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Data Center Rack Market:

Eaton (Ireland)

Rittal (Germany)

HPE (US)

IBM (US)

Cisco (US)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Dell (US)

Schneider Electric (France)

Vertiv (US)

AGC Networks (India)

Legrand (France)

Oracle (US)

Belden (US)

nVent (UK)

Panduit (US)

Great Lakes Data Racks & Cabinets(US)

Tripp Lite (US)

IMS Engineered Products (US)

Rahi Systems (US)

Chatsworth Products (US)

Open frame racks are typically used for mounting networking equipment. These data racks provide unobstructed airflow along with fast and easy access to the installed equipment. Open frame racks provide simple, low cost mounting means for rack-mount equipment across IT environments. These racks can further be divided into 2-post and 4-post racks on the basis of the number of posts; 2 post racks are ideal for mounting hubs, patch panels shelves.

BFSI vertical is increasingly adopting data center racks owing to the growing number of data centers being setup to handle a large number of customer transactions. The BFSI sector deals with huge amounts of personal data of customers on a regular basis. To store and manage this huge data, the sector requires incredible IT equipment.

Competitive Landscape of Data Center Rack Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 New Product/Solution Launches And Product Enhancements

2.2 Partnerships And Collaborations

2.3 Acquisitions

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

