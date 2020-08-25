Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market 2020 is Booming Worldwide with Key Players |Tesla, Snam SPA, Umicore, Tes – Amm India Pvt. Ltd., Raw Materials Company, Recupyl

Global lithium-ion battery recycling market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 22.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Lithium-ion battery recycling is referred to be the less toxic batteries which are easy to recycle and reuse. With the growing use of lithium ion batteries in various consumer products the danger of explosion and their disposal has become tough. In order to prevent such disasters, it is quite necessary to recycle the lithium ion batteries. Recycling of lithium ion batteries can be done through various technological procedures such as hydrometallurgical process, pyro-metallurgy process and other mechanical processes.

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Trends:

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market By Chemistry {Lithium-Cobalt Oxide (LI-CO), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide (NCA), Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), Lithium-Manganese Oxide Spinal (LMO), Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LI-TO)}

Technology (Hydrometallurgical Process, Pyrometallurgy Process, Mechanical Process, Others)

End-User (Automotive, Power, Industrial, Marine, Others)

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

Key Market Players: Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market

Tesla

Snam SPA

Umicore

Tes – Amm India Pvt. Ltd.

Raw Materials Company

Recupyl

innovative battery recycling

Global Technology Systems

ACCUREC Recycling GmbH

AKKUSER OY & DIGITOIMISTO ROI

American Manganese Inc

Battery Recycling Made Easy

LI-CYCLE CORP.

Lithion Recycling

Drivers: Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market:

Effective use of lithium ion batteries in bio-medical devices

Increased use of lithium-ion batteries in automobiles and devices

Restraints:

Heavy waste generation in the form of landfills by lithium batteries

Transportation of lithium batteries is risky

Opportunity:

Lithium-iron phosphate batteries for high-power devices

Challenge:

High toxicity leads to major long term problem in human

