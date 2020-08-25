Biodegradable Plastics Market 2020: Potential Growth, Challenges, Attractive Valuation | Key Players:NatureWorks LLC, BASF SE, Total Corbion PLA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Biome Bioplastics

Global biodegradable plastics market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.15 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 9.30 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Biodegradable plastics are known as the eco-friendly decomposable by the living organisms (bacteria & microorganisms). These plastics are basically formed with two methods either from renewable raw materials or petrochemicals inclusive of biodegradable additives resulting in an improved biodegradation process.

Biodegradable Plastics Market Segmentation:

Global Biodegradable Plastics Market, By Types (PLA, Starch Blends, Biodegradable Polyesters, PHA, Others)

Application (Packaging & Bags, Consumer Goods, Agriculture & Horticulture, Textile, Others)

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Competitive Analysis: Global Biodegradable Plastics Market

Global biodegradable plastics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of biodegradable plastics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Top Leaders- NatureWorks LLC, BASF SE, Total Corbion PLA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Biome Bioplastics, Plantic, BIO-ON, Danimer Scientific, Novamont S.p.A., TORAY INDUSTRIES INC., Perstorp Orgnr, K.D. FEDDERSEN, TianAn Biologic Materials Co. Ltd., Synbra Technology bv, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Newlight Technologies Inc., API S.p.A, Indochine Bio Plastiques (ICBP) Sdn. Bhd., Evonik Industries AG, CLONDALKIN GROUP, and Cargill Incorporated.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, Evonik Industries AG announced the acquisition of 3M’s concentrated solid additives business which is expected to advance the technological base and product portfolio capabilities of Evonik in the plastics business.

In December 2018, Total Corbion PLA announced the introduction of its operations of its 75,000 tonnes per year polylactic acid (PLA) plant in Rayong, Thailand. The initialization of operations is expected to expand the production capabilities and positively impact the area surrounding the plant.

