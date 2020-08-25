Increasing demand for software as a service (SaaS) based document capture software which has a user-friendly interface and facilitates pay-per-use is the significant factor driving the growth of the document capture software market. However, issues related to the security of data during data sharing is the major factor restraining the growth of the document capture software market. Furthermore, increasing the adoption of cloud-based software and growing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT), are other factors anticipated to boost the growth of the document capture software market.

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Document Capture Software market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Major vendors covered in this report:

ABBYY Software

Artsyl Technologies, Inc

Canon, Inc.

CAPSYS Technologies, Inc.

EDAC Systems, Inc.

Ephesoft Inc.

Hyland Software Inc.

KnowledgeLake Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Xerox Corporation

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Document Capture Software market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Document Capture Software market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global document capture software market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment, enterprise size, verticals. On the basis of solution, the market is segmented as multiple channel capture, cognitive capture, mobile capture. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as cloud, on premise, hybrid. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented as small and medium enterprises, large enterprises. On the basis of verticals, the market is segmented as retail, BFSI, telecom and IT, healthcare, transportation and logistics, energy, others.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Document Capture Software market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Document Capture Software market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Document Capture Software Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

