Latest Digital Biomarkers Market Report- Identify emerging industry trends to gain a competitive advantage

The study includes analysis of the Digital Biomarkers Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies. Digital Biomarkers Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Digital Biomarkers Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3368182

The increased use of connected digital devices and health-related mobile apps has produced a novel set of data sets known as ‘digital biomarkers.’ These are defined as objective, quantifiable, physiological, and behavioral measures that are collected by sensors embedded in portable, wearable, implantable, or digestible devices. They span a broad range of diagnostic and prognostic measurements across a range of disease areas, but are particularly relevant in cardiovascular disease (CVD), diabetes, mental health, neurological disorders, and respiratory conditions.

Digital biomarkers will play a role in both patient care and clinical trials, and will be used to improve patient outcomes through remote patient monitoring (RPM), as well as post-market surveillance by the biopharmaceutical industry. Ultimately, it is expected that digital biomarkers will enable better insights into patient health, disease tracking, and preventive medicine, while reducing the cost associated with care delivery. Digital biomarkers are particularly pertinent with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, where RPM strategies are vital to monitoring patients infected with the virus and those at risk of contracting it.

Scope of this Report-

Components of the report include –

– Key Industry Players: leading companies in the Digital Biomarker space across digital devices, mobile applications, and software.

– Industry Trends: key trends impacting the Digital Biomarkers space classified into healthcare, technology, macroeconomic, and regulatory themes.

– Opportunities & Challenges associated with the use of Digital Biomarkers in clinical research and routine care.

The Industry Analysis section includes –

– Market values for three of the largest segments of the Digital Biomarker sector; wearable technology, smartphones, and health-related mobile applications.

– A breakdown of the leading Digital Biomarker therapy areas, and an overview of the digitization of clinical trials.

– Key M&A, funding and partnerships in the Digital Biomarker space, including those between healthtech companies and the biopharmaceutical industry.

– There are also a number of case studies including how Digital Biomarkers are emerging as important predictive tools to support the COVID-19 pandemic.

– Value Chain: Overview of the different functions of Digital Biomarkers and different types of sensors used for their collection.

– This section also provides an overview of portable, wearable, and ingestible technologies, mobile applications and software used to collect and analyze Digital Biomarkers, including leading companies and challengers.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Develop business strategies by understanding how digital biomarkers are being used in the biopharmaceutical industry today and how the technology is expected to affect the sector in the future.

– Stay up to date on the key players in the digital biomarker space and where they sit in the value chain.

– See what activities healthtech or biopharmaceutical companies are undertaking in the space.

– Identify emerging industry trends to gain a competitive advantage.

– Identify opportunities for partnerships with healthtech companies or the biopharmaceutical industry.

Single User License: US $ 1950

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3368182

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Industry Players

3 Industry Trends

3.1 Healthcare Trends

3.2 Technology Themes

3.3 Macroeconomic Themes

3.4 Regulatory Themes

4 Opportunities and Challenges in the Digital Biomarker Space

4.1 Opportunities

4.2 Challenges

5 Value chain

5.1 Functions of Digital Biomarkers

5.2 Devices for Measuring Digital Biomarkers

5.2.1 Device layer – Sensors

5.2.2 Portable Devices

5.2.3 Wearable Devices

5.2.4 Ingestible Devices

5.3 App Layer

5.3.1 Mobile Applications

5.3.2 Software

6 Industry Analysis

6.1 Market Size and Growth Forecasts

6.1.1 Portables

6.1.2 Wearable Technology

6.1.3 Mobile Applications

6.2 Leading Digital Biomarker Therapy Areas

6.3 Digitization of Clinical Trials

6.3.1 What Evidence Is Required to Support the Relationship Between a Digital Biomarker and Clinical Outcome of Interest?

6.4 Deals Related to Digital Biomarkers

6.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.4.2 Funding

6.4.3 Strategic Alliances and Partnerships

6.5 Timeline

6.6 Digital Biomarker Case Studies

6.6.1 Digital Biomarkers Are Emerging as Important Predictive Tools to Support the Global COVID-19 Pandemic

6.6.2 The Impact of COVID-19 on Ongoing Clinical Trials

6.6.3 Roche: One of the Leading Biopharmaceutical Companies in the Digital Biomarker Space in Neurology

6.6.4 Heartline: Apple and Johnson & Johnson Pave the Way Digitizing Clinical Trials in CVD

6.6.5 FDA Approval of Respiratory Biomarkers

6.6.6 Innovation Challenges to Encourage Collaboration and New Solutions

6.6.7 Digital Biomarkers have the Potential to Transform the Diagnosis of Mental Health

7 Companies

8 Appendix

8.1 Abbreviations

8.2 Bibliography

8.3 Traditional Thematic Research Does a Poor Job of Picking Winners and Losers

8.4 Introducing GlobalDatas Thematic Engine

8.5 This Is How It Works

8.6 How Our Research Reports Fit into Our Overall Research Methodology

8.7 About GlobalData

8.8 About the Authors

8.8.1 Senior Digital Healthcare Analyst

8.8.2 Senior Director, Market Research

8.8.3 Director, Thematic Analysis

8.8.4 Global Head and EVP of Healthcare Operations and Strategy

8.9 Contact Us

8.10 Disclaimer