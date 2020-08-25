Internet TV Market Report- Identifies the key trends impacting growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months

The study includes analysis of the Internet TV Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies. Internet TV Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Internet TV Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3368185

TV consumption continues to move from scheduled TV broadcasts to on-demand video streamed over the internet. The two main types of video streaming services are over-the-top (OTT) TV and internet protocol TV (IPTV). The former runs on top of a public internet connection, while the latter refers to video streamed over a private, dedicated network, typically owned by a telecom operator. Collectively, we refer to OTT TV and IPTV as internet TV.

Two factors will determine success in the internet TV market: a strong user interface (UI) and a large back catalogue of popular content. Netflix the market leader in UI, whilst Disney has started to compete with its content dominance.

Almost every film and TV studio is following Disneys lead by launching its own internet TV offering. Whilst Disney has made a good start, adding over 50 million Disney+ subscribers in the six months since its launch in November 2019, it is worth remembering that no traditional media company, whether in music, newspapers, book publishing, advertising or TV, has ever successfully defended its turf against an unwanted Big Tech disruptor.

Scope of this Report-

– This report provides an overview of the internet TV theme.

– It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months.

– It includes a comprehensive industry analysis, including up-to-date figures for pay TV accounts (split by cable, satellite, terrestrial, IPTV, and SVOD).

– The value chain compares the traditional, linear TV stack to the internet TV stack, where the dividing lines are no longer respected by tech invaders.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Internet TV will be the single most important technology theme driving earnings in the film and TV industry over the next two years.

– This thematic report analyzes the key players in the film and TV industry and where they sit in the industry value chain as the TV industry transitions towards internet TV.

– It also looks at how COVID-19 has impacted the music, film, and TV sector.

Single User License: US $ 1950

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3368185

Table of Contents

Players

Impact of COVID-19 on internet TV

Technology briefing

Trends

Industry analysis

Value chain

Companies

Sector scorecards

Glossary

Appendix: Our thematic research methodology