Hydrofluoric Acid Market Next Big Thing | Top key players Dongyue Group, Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc

Global hydrofluoric acid market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 7077.51 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global hydrofluoric acid market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 7077.51 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of hydrofluorocarbons and increasing usage of hydrofluoric acid in various applications is the major factors for the growth of this market.

Hydrofluoric acid is an inorganic acid which is a solution of the hydrogen fluoride in water. They are usually highly destructive in nature and are colorless. These solutions are widely used for fluorinated derivative production, metal pickling, uranium fuel production, glass etching etc. These solutions can destroy concrete, glazes and enamels easily

Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market Segmentation:

By Grade:

AHF

DHF (Above 50% Concentration)

DHF (Below 50% Concentration)

By Application:

Fluorocarbon Production

Fluorinated Derivative Production

Metal Pickling

Glass Etching and Cleaning

Oil Refining

Uranium Fuel Production

Others

By Type

UP Grade

UP-S Grade

UP-SS Grade

EL Grade

Regions & Top Countries Data Covered in this Report are: Asia-Pacific (China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa) , South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru).

Top Manufacturers Covered in the Report:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global hydrofluoric acid market are Dongyue Group, Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Solvay, Mexichem, LANXESS, Sinochem, Ying Peng Group, Fluoride Action Network, Fluorchemie, Shaowu Yongfei Chemical Industry Limited Company, Gulf Fluor, Shaowu Huaxin Chemical Industry, Navin Fluorine International Limited, Tanfac Industries Ltd, SRF Limited and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2015, Alkeema acquired the Solvay’s Porto Marghera plant which produces hydrofluoric acid. This acquisition will allow the company to manufacture high- performance polymers like sulfone polymers, ultra-high performance aromatic polymers, fluoroelastomers, fluorinated fluids etc. This will also help the company to expand their business in healthcare, packaging, oil& gas, aerospace among others

In April 2016, Gower Chemicals Limited announced that they have acquired new Dilution plant Sherburn which was previously under the Thor Developers Ltd portfolio. This will help the company to expand their chemical distribution and chemical management services so that they can meet the needs and requirement of their customers. The acquisition increases the production of hydrofluoric acid

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

