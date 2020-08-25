Polyarylsulfone (PAS) Market May Set New Growth Story |Basf SE, Sabic, Solvay, Quadrant AG, Sumitomo Chemicals Co., Ltd

“Global Polyarylsulfone (PAS) market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 3.41 Billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 7.80% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.”

Global Polyarylsulfone (PAS) Market By Product Type (Polyethersulfone (PESU), Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU), and Polysulfone (PSU))

Application (Medical & Dental Instruments, Pipe Fittings & Manifolds, Aircraft Interiors, Wire Insulation, Membranes, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Water Treatment and Others)

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Basf SE, Sabic, Solvay, Quadrant AG, Sumitomo Chemicals Co., Ltd., Ensinger, Polymer Industries, Techmer PM (Polymer Modifiers), RTP Company, Westlake Plastics Company, Inc. and Polymer Dynamix among other domestic and global players.

