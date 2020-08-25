Global Factory Automation & Industrial Controls Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2023

Global “Factory Automation & Industrial Controls” Market industry is anticipated to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Factory Automation & Industrial Controls Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and upcoming trends. report contains the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Factory Automation & Industrial Controls Market research report provides derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Factory Automation & Industrial Controls industry. The report is a reliable analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

The global factory automation & industrial controls market was valued at USD 216.9 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 381.7 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.81%, during the forecast period 2018 – 2023. With the rapid increase in competition, customer requirements, and manufacturing units around the world are forced to adopt newer technological innovations and digital transformation solutions to make their business process as efficient as possible. Industry 4.0 is transitioning industries from having legacy systems to smart components & smart machines to facilitating digital factories, and later to an ecosystem of connected plants and enterprises. According to a recent study, over 45% of activities individuals are paid to perform can be automated. In public transit, SCADA systems are enabled by industrial automation products to ensure trains and traffic grids remain fluid and decongested.

Emphasis on Cost-Cutting and Business Process Improvement is Driving Market Growth

The developments in wireless technology have opened-up new avenues for the market, with improved quality, increase in production and savings on labor cost. With technologies, like DCS, PLC, SCADA, and MES, automation equipment has become more sophisticated, performing more complex actions at less operating cost. In addition, coupled with the advances in sensor technology, the technologies have started the era for smart manufacturing, resulting in business process improvement. Improved efficiency and reduction in production costs, compared to conventional manufacturing process is enhancing the growth of the market.

Robotics is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Field Devices

Industrial robots provide a wide range of benefits, such as enhancing efficiency, improving safety and ergonomics, optimize cost, speed-up the processes, and increase reliability. Increased need for automation and aging population has spurred a demand in the industrial robotics. China has shown a rapid investment in the industrial automation, which is observed by the increased need in the industrial robotics and machine tools. The largest scope for the robotics investment in the future is observed in Asia-Pacific region except Japan, which is the fastest growing market for manufacturing output.

North America has the Largest Market Share

With an enormous presence of manufacturing and production units in the North American region, the advent of IoT in various industries has enhanced the production capacity and led to the optimization of manufacturing processes. US is the major market for factory automation and Industrial control within the North American region. The demand for advanced manufacturing robotic technologies would help a long way for the growth of the market in the region. The increased competiveness among the vendors and manufacturers is expected to bring about interesting growth prospect in the world of industrial automation, resulting in growth of the market.

Key Developments In The Market

• February 2018 – Honeywell collaborated with Equate Petrochemical Company, a global producer of petrochemicals. The companies signed MOU for development of technologies to support operations at EQUATE

• February 2018 – ABB Ltd was set to develop smart city solutions for Vasteras, Sweden’s fifth largest city. The company’s Ability digital technologies and expertise will allow in increasing sustainability, resiliency, and efficiency

The Major Players include – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC., HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, ABB LTD., EMERSON ELECTRIC COMPANY, DASSAULT SYSTEMS SE, AUTODESK INC., MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION, SIEMENS AG, ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC., ROBERT BOSCH GMBH, TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC. AND JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC, amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, GCC, South Africa, Brazil,Argentina

