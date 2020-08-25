Global Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

There is a continuous growth in “Intelligent Motor Control Center” Market in last five years and also continue for the forecast year 2023. Intelligent Motor Control Center industry report analyses the outline of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Intelligent Motor Control Center Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

The global intelligent motor control center market was valued at USD 3.98 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 5.57 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.76% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The report discusses various technological aspects of IMCCs. Regions considered for the scope of this report are North America, Europe, and various others. The study also emphasizes on how the increasing level of industrial automation is affecting demand.

IMCCs are useful as they combine hardware, software, and communication systems. Data generated by PLCs and motor starters is collected and analyzed to minimize the equipment downtime of the motors. Motor life is a very important factor to be considered. Loss detection and soft start of the motors help the motor save energy and reduce the replacement rate of the motors, increasing cost savings. Automation is a growing trend that is witnessed across various industries. High labor costs and high competitive rivalry have triggered the demand for automated systems in the processes. These solutions are replacing manual labor in various industrial processes. They are also prominent in manufacturing industries such as automobile manufacturing. Driven by the trend of industry 4.0, there is an increasing adoption of motor control centers in Germany, Japan, and the United States. Moreover, with increasing oil explorations such as shale gas and oil in North America, gas in Russia, Asia, and the Middle East, more IMCCs are expected to be deployed in the next few years, driving the intelligent motor control center market.

Benefits of IMCC over Conventional MCC to Drive the Market

The intelligent MCCs substantially simplify wiring, troubleshooting, rearranging units, and adding sections and units. They also provide new information that can be used to minimize downtime, facilitate monitoring of MCCs and related equipment, and decreases repair time. Intelligent MCC software allows access of user’s specific data files and building the corresponding screens. Three-quarters of motor failures are expected to be prevented when intelligent MCCs are used as they provide insights that can help catch motor problems. Moreover, an intelligent MCC can help in achieving cost savings of at least 20% on integration and first year operations.

Oil and Gas Industry to have the Highest Market Share

The oil and gas industry has the highest number of intelligent Motor Control Centers (iMCC), owing to the continuous operation nature of the plants. Adoption of iMCC technologies has led to the cost savings in this industry. IMCCs can help in the precise control of the amount of torque to be used for the motor irrespective of human involvement owing to the presence of load, torque, and current monitoring systems. Many companies have been implementing SCADA technologies for the integration of plant production logistics. Implementation of IMCCs enables the easier implementation of such systems, owing to the integration of control, and this is further expected to drive demand in the oil and gas industry.

Medium Voltage IMCCs to have the Highest Growth Rate

Medium voltage motors are typically larger horsepower motors. They are often customized to meet specific application requirements. Several of the manufacturers stock

medium voltage motors, and most of them offer medium voltage motors through production. Most electric motors run on supply voltages under 600 V. Operating at these low voltages limits the current carrying capacity and output power needed for large industrial loads. Current limits pose a problem during motor start-up, which can be overcome by using medium voltage IMCCs. Moreover, these motors have seen widespread adoption across a gamut of industries, from utilities and raw materials processing to pulp and paper production.

Key Developments in the Market

• December 2017: ABB India got orders for automation and electrical system for a 2 MPTA Greenfield plant in Odisha by Emami Cement. The electrical distribution system comprises a 220 kV switchyard with a 20/25 MVA 220 kV/11 kV transformer, 11 kV board, and Intelligent Motor Control Center, among others.

The Major Players include – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC., EATON CORPORATION, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE, EMERSION ELECTRIC COMPANY, SIEMENS AG, LARSON & TURBO LIMITED, GENERAL ELECTRIC INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS, TECHNICAL CONTROL SYSTEMS LIMITED, amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, GCC, South Africa, Brazil,Argentina

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13102949

