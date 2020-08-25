Global Automated Liquid Handlers Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

There is a continuous growth in “Automated Liquid Handlers” Market in last five years and also continue for the forecast year 2023. Automated Liquid Handlers industry report analyses the outline of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Automated Liquid Handlers Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

The automated liquid handlers market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.39% over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the market is limited to automated liquid handlers as a stand-alone solution and not as holistic automation solutions offered by companies.

Automated liquid handlers minimize run-times and maximize accuracy as they are capable of operating across a wide range of volumes, extending into nanolitres, proving their usefulness in dispensing operations. Leading companies have set the benchmark for the development of the automated liquid handlers and are constantly investing in developing premium products to increase the productivity in an effective manner. Automated liquid handlers have been widely adopted in lab automation as they drastically reduce the time for processing and minimize the scope for sample contamination by dispensing the dead volumes very efficiently. Furthermore, the strong demand for the automated liquid handling with sensor integrated systems has been augmented by the significant improvement in the accuracy of the experiments through working with small volumes of liquid.

Flexibility and Adaptability of Automation Systems for Labs

The adoption of a new laboratory automation solution for a workflow analysis offers benefits to a greater extent for laboratories. A workflow study will provide lab leaders with a transparent and data-driven picture of the laboratory’s current work status. Growth in retail clinical markets is encouraging the clinical diagnostic and drug discovery firms to prioritize their focus on workflows that support the systems of healthcare. The healthcare diagnostic industry trends suggest an increase in both the quantity and variety of expanded testing needs while continuing the reduction in the available workforce, along with growing demand for improved turn-around time and efficient communication of results. The need for flexibility and adaptability in the laboratory is driving laboratories to look for solutions that will help in the continuation for growing panel selections in diagnostic systems, along with the ability to offer flexibility to third-party providers. These factors have been aiding the adoption of automation in labs and clinics, aiding the growth of the automated liquid handlers market.

Canada to Register Fastest Growth in the North American Region

The Canadian market has witnessed a shift in favor of sustainable long-term benefits and the establishment of bio-analytical laboratories with automation. Rapid technological innovations and the need for efficient testing processes to offset the lack of highly skilled laboratory professionals, the adoption of automation in the laboratory and pharmaceutical equipment are accelerating the growth of the market in this region. Furthermore, the increasing healthcare expenditure over the last five years is also encouraging the companies in the region to invest heavily in the medical industry to increase the efficiency of results through next-generation technologies, such as lab automation. Moreover, the increased spending on research and development of automation solutions by major medical and technological institutes across the country depicts the demand for lab automation solutions. In 2016, it was estimated that USD 68.4 billion was generated by Canada’s faculties of Medicine and more than USD 14.1 billion was generated from academic medicine automation research, this depicts the need for automated solutions in labs and clinical diagnostics.

Key Developments

• June 2017 – PerkinElmer Inc. announced acquisition of Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG, a company that offers products for automation, diagnostic indicators, and reagents, among others. The acquisition is aimed at complementing PerkinElmer’s product portfolio.

• February 2017 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. acquired Finesse Solutions Inc., a leader in the development of scalable control automation systems and software for bioproduction. The acquisition is aimed at expanding Thermo’s capabilities in automation for bioprocess solutions.

The Major Players include – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC., PERKIN ELMER INC., BECKMAN COULTER INC., CORNING INC., METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC., AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, HAMILTON COMPANY, BECTON DICKINSON, SYNCHRON LAB AUTOMATION, AND TECAN GROUP LTD, amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, GCC, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13102928

