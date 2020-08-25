The Anti-money Laundering Software market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The global Anti-money Laundering Software market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 10.2%% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 1801.5 million by 2025, from USD 1219.8 million in 2019.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The major players covered in Anti-money Laundering Software are:

Oracle

Tonbeller

SAS

Thomson Reuters

ACI Worldwide

Fiserv

Nice Actimize

Experian

SunGard

Banker’s Toolbox

EastNets

AML Partners

CS&S

Safe Banking Systems

AML360

Verafin

Ascent Technology Consulting

Truth Technologies

Aquilan

Targens

By Type, Anti-money Laundering Software market has been segmented into:

Transaction Monitoring

CTR

Customer Identity Management

Compliance Management

Others

By Application, Anti-money Laundering Software has been segmented into:

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Anti-money Laundering Software market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

There are 14 Chapters to deeply display the global Anti-money Laundering Software market.

1 Anti-money Laundering Software Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size by Regions

5 North America Anti-money Laundering Software Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Anti-money Laundering Software Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Anti-money Laundering Software Revenue by Countries

8 South America Anti-money Laundering Software Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Anti-money Laundering Software by Countries

10 Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Segment by Type

11 Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Segment by Application

12 Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix