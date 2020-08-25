The Insight Partners published a new report, titled, “Fall Management Market”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

Falls and fall-related injuries are the common and severe medical concerns experienced by aged people. This is attributed to an increase in the prevalence of age-related disorders such as impaired vision and impaired cognition, which reduce strength and significantly affect the physical condition. Also, certain medications (especially psychotropic drugs) are associated with a higher risk of falls, which reduces activities of daily living. Goals for fall management include minimize the risk of injury, reduce the chances of falling, ensure ongoing follow-up, and maintain the highest possible level of mobility. Fall management reduces the risk of falls and fall-related injuries, along with maintaining and providing the highest level of versatility.

The fall management market is segmented on the basis of product. Based on product the market is segmented as sensor pad, floor mat and RFID tag.

The fall management market is augmented to grow due to an increase in the geriatric population across the globe and a rise in the prevalence of the chronic disease. However, lack of awareness regarding the fall management system hinders market growth. Moreover, an increase in demand for fall detection systems presents new pathways for growth in the coming years.

The report also includes the profiles of key players in fall management market are Alimed, Inc., Curbell, Inc, Deroyal Inc, Emfit Ltd, Medline Industries, Inc, Personal Safety Corporation (PSC), Rondish Company Limited, Smart Caregiver Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc, Tidi Products, LLC

Key questions answered by this report:

o What are its drivers and restraints of the Fall Management Market?

o What are the leading Fall Management Market products in the market and which companies manufacture them?

o Who are the leading Fall Management Market companies?

o What are their products, developmental candidates and applications?

o What is the status of the Fall Management Market they are undergoing?

o What are the latest news and developments from those companies?

o What other companies seem promising within the regions we analyse, having potential to succeed in Fall Management Market development, production and marketing?

o What are leading companies’ Fall Management Market products and what candidates are in their R&D pipelines?

o What are the social, technological, economic and political forces affecting the world Fall Management Market?TOC of Global Fall Management Market Study 2020 – 2027:

1.INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Fall Management Market – By Product

1.3.2 Fall Management Market – By Region

1.3.2.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. FALL MANAGEMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. FALL MANAGEMENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

TOC Continues…

