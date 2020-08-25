The Insight Partners published a new report, titled, “Medical Tourism Market”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Medical Tourism market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Hot Medical Tourism market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

Major Players:

1. Bumrungrad International Hospital

2. Samitivej Hospitals

3. Bangkok Hospital Group

4. Fortis Healthcare Limited

5. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

6. Hamad Medical Corporation

7. Asklepios Kliniken Gmbh

8. Sunway Medical Centre

9. Yanhee International Hospital

10. Asian Heart Institute

Medical Tourism refers to where people from one country travel to another country to receive medical, treatment. People travel for medical care because of affordability, better access to care or a higher level of quality of care. “Domestic Medical Tourism” is where people who live in one country travel to another city, region or state to receive better medical treatment or greater care than they would have in their own home city. Medical tourism most often is for surgeries, like cardiovascular, cosmetic and others. However patients also travel for dental tourism or fertility tourism purposes. People with rare conditions may travel to countries where the treatment is better understood. However, almost all types of health care are available, including psychiatry, alternative medicine, convalescent care and even burial services.

Market Dynamics:

The medical tourism market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such availability of cheaper treatment options, increasing number of surgeries like dental, cosmetic, fertility and others and availability of skilled medical professionals at a lower price in the market during the forecast period. However ethical concerns and legal issues and risks of acquiring regional infectious disease are some of the factors hampering the market growth.

Market Scope:

The “Global Medical tourism Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of medical tourism market with detailed market segmentation by treatment type and geography. The global medical tourism market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading medical tourism market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Segmentation:

The global medical tourism market is segmented on the basis of type, surgical site, end user and geography. Based on treatment type, the market is segmented as dental treatment, cosmetic treatment, cardiovascular treatment, orthopedic treatment, neurological treatment, cancer treatment, fertility treatment and other treatments.

