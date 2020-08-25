Drug Discovery Informatics Market 2020 – Global Top Leading Countries Companies, Drivers, Consumption, Forces Analysis, Challenges and Global Forecast 2026

The global “drug discovery informatics” market will derive growth from the increasing investment in the research and development of newer products. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Service Type (In-house, Outsourced), By Modality (Cloud-based Systems, In-campus Platform), By Application (Data Sequencing, Molecular Docking, Identification and Validation Informatics, Target Data Analysis, Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Biotechnology Companies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market will rise considerably driven by the increasing emphasis on betterment of existing informatics systems.

Drug discovery informatics is a system that allows doctors and related professional to handle the large amount of clinical sets and data trials. This data is normally provided by medical scientists normally when conducting research and clinical trials for the treatment of several diseases. Pharmaceutical and life-sciences are generating a huge amount of data on a regular basis.

Leading Players operating in the Drug Discovery Informatics Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

PerkinElmer Inc.

Charles River

Infosys Limited

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Accenture,

Amazon Web Services, Schrödinger LLC.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Accenture

CORE INFORMATICS

Informatics Matters Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Increasing R&D Investment Have Yielded Newer Products

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing investment in product R&D have made the highest impact on the market. The increasing investments in the research and development of newer products yielded several product launches in recent years. Recent technological advancements in the product, coupled with the incorporation of automated concepts will offer huge growth potential for the companies operating in the global drug discovery informatics.

In February 2018, Certara announced the launch a new version of its data informatics platform for discovery scientists. The company introduced version 10 of D360, a system drug informatics system, which is a renowned product among end users across the globe. The latest version of D360 will not only help the company generate a substantial market revenue, but will have a positive impact on the global market.

Drug Discovery Informatics Market Segmentation:

By Service Type

In-house

Outsourced

By Modality

Cloud-based Systems

In-campus Platform

By Application

Data Sequencing

Molecular Docking

Identification and Validation Informatics

Target Data Analysis

Others

By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

