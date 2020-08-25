Surgical Face Masks Market Share Analysis, Advancement and Precise Outlook – 2030

Surgical Face Masks Market: Introduction

According to the report, the global surgical face masks market was valued at ~US$ 2 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. North America dominated the global surgical face masks market in 2019 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Growth of the market in the region can be attributed to significant rise in the number of people being affected with the novel coronavirus. Additionally, increase in focus of market players on enhancing their production facilities to meet the rising demand for surgical face masks boosts the growth of the global market.

Growing COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 has been spreading rapidly across the globe. People infected with coronavirus experience symptoms of mild to moderate respiratory illnesses. The disease is known to spread through respiratory droplets of an infected person. The usage of surgical face masks was advocated for infected persons to curb the spread of the disease. As of April 23, 2020, the disease has spread to over 210 countries, globally, infecting over 2,660,763 people. Increase in fear of infection among people and asymptomatic spread of the disease have led to the usage of masks by all people and creating significant demand for surgical face masks. Moreover, ongoing efforts to flatten the curve of the infection globally have prompted wearing of masks, which is known to minimize the spread of the infection.

N95 to Dominate Global Market

In terms of product, the equipment segment is projected to account for major share of the global surgical face masks market during the forecast period. Growth of the segment can be attributed to high demand for these masks, owing to their ability to filter majority of the particulate matter and prevent the entry of particulate matter in the respiratory tract.

Get Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=77369

Increase in Usage of Disposable Surgical Masks

Based on usage, the disposable segment is anticipated to account for major share of the global surgical face masks market during the forecast period. Growth of the segment can be attributed to the shift from reusable to disposable masks, owing to their advantages such as increased protection.

Surgical Face Masks Market: Prominent Regions

The global surgical face masks market has been segmented into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the global surgical face masks market in 2019. The U.S. was the major market for surgical face masks in the region in 2019. Growth of the market in the region can be attributed to rise in prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, increase in number of surgeries performed, and surge in focus of market players on expansion of production capabilities of surgical face masks to cater to the rising demand. The surgical face masks market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR from 2020 to 2030 driven by developing countries such as China and India. Growth of the market in the region can be attributed to increase in levels of air pollution, rise in number of surgeries performed, and surge in medical tourism in the region. Furthermore, a rise in the number of local players entering the market to expand their manufacturing facilities for surgical face masks is likely to augment the market during the forecast period.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=77369

Focus on Enhancing Manufacturing Capabilities by Key Players to Propel Global Market

The global surgical face masks market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players operating in the global surgical face masks market are 3M Company, Ansell Limited, Honeywell International, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Kimberly Clark Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Halyard Health (part of Owens & Minor), Mölnlycke Health Care AB, JMS Co. Ltd., and Sterimed Group.

Global Surgical Face Masks Market: Segmentation

Surgical Face Masks Market, by Product Surgical Masks Basic Masks Anti-fog Masks Fluid/Splash Masks N95 Masks With Valve Without Valve Barrier Masks

Surgical Face Masks Market, by Usage Disposable Reusable



Read our Case study at : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/casestudies/innovative-medical-device-manufacturing-start-up

Surgical Face Masks Market, by Mask Type Tie-on Earloop Others

Surgical Face Masks Market, by Protection Type High Barrier Moderate Barrier Low Barrier

Surgical Face Masks Market, by Material Cellulose Polypropylene Others

Surgical Face Masks Market, by End User Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Clinics Academic & Research Centers Others

Surgical Face Masks Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research – 1. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-chronic-obstructive-pulmonary-disease-copd-treatment-market-to-reach-us-26-2-bn-in-2027-drug-makers-focus-on-combination-therapies-transparency-market-research-301011476.html

2. https://www.biospace.com/article/peptide-therapeutics-market-to-experience-extensive-growth-thanks-to-rising-demands-for-improved-healthcare/