Collagen Dressings Market Trends by Manufacturers, States, Type and Application

Collagen Dressings Market: Introduction

According to the report, the global collagen dressings market was valued at ~US$ 926 Mn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2020 to 2030. Increase in patient pool for chronic and acute wounds, and rise in the number of road accidents and traumatic injuries are anticipated to drive the global collagen dressings market from 2020 to 2030.

Increase in the demand for wound care products, number of road accidents, traumatic injuries, awareness about wound care, and number of surgeries is projected to drive the collagen dressings market during the forecast period. North America is likely to dominate the global collagen dressings market during the forecast period. The collagen dressings market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2030. This can be attributed to the expansion of the healthcare sector in countries such as China, Japan, and India. Moreover, technological advancements and increase in adoption of wound care products for chronic wound treatment such as antibacterial collagen dressings are likely to propel the market in the region during the forecast period.

Increase in Number of Road Accidents and Traumatic Injuries to Propel Global Collagen Dressings Market

Road traffic injuries are common worldwide. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, globally, road traffic injuries are estimated to be the eighth leading cause of death and estimated 1.35 million people are killed each year in road accidents. Road traffic injuries are currently the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged 5 to 29 years. Road accidents are one of the main causes of open wounds i.e. tearing of the skin tissue. Thus, rise in number of road accidents is leading to increase in demand for collagen wound dressing, thereby driving the market. For instance, according to the European Road Safety Observatory, distortions, fractures, open wounds, concussions, and contusions are the five most common injury types and account for about 90% of all injuries.

External causes such as penetrating objects or blunt trauma, or internal causes such as immune, metabolic, and neurologic etiologies cause wounds. Hence, increase in the number of road accidents and traumatic injuries is likely to fuel the growth of the global collagen dressings market.

Antimicrobial Collagen Dressings to Dominate Market

In terms of dressing type, the global collagen dressings market has been divided into antimicrobial collagen dressings, alginate collagen dressings, hydrogel collagen dressings, native collagen dressings, and others. The antimicrobial collagen dressings segment is expected to dominate the global collagen dressings market during the forecast period. The advantages of antimicrobial wound dressings include reduction in risk of infection in full and partial thickness wounds. Silver-permeated collagen dressings are becoming popular as antimicrobial dressings. This is expected to drive the antimicrobial collagen dressings segment during the forecast period.

Bovine to be Highly Attractive Segment

In terms of source, the global collagen dressings market has been classified into bovine, porcine, avian, equine, and others. The bovine segment is likely to dominate the global collagen dressings market during the forecast period, due to increase in usage of bovine-based collagen dressings for the treatment of diabetic neuropathic foot ulcers. According to a study published in the International Journal of Endocrinology 2018, diabetic foot ulcer is the most frequent cause of hospitalization of patients with diabetes. About 15% to 20% of patients with diabetes may develop diabetic foot ulcer during their lifetime.

Chronic Wounds to be Major Application

Based on application, the global collagen dressings market has been categorized into acute wounds and chronic wounds. The acute wounds segment is further classified as surgical wounds and burns. The chronic wounds segment is further bifurcated into ulcers and ischemic and infectious wounds. The ulcers and ischemic sub-segment is further divided into diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and others. The chronic wounds segment is anticipated to constitute significant share of the global collagen dressings market by 2030. Neuropathy, difficulty in moving, poor circulation, repeated trauma, and surge in age are key factors that contribute to cause chronic wounds. Thus, an increase in number of people with conditions mentioned above is anticipated to drive the segment.

Asia Pacific Market to Expand Significantly

In terms of revenue, North America is projected to dominate the global collagen dressings market from 2020 to 2030. North America’s prominent share of the global collagen dressings market in 2019 is due to rise in awareness among healthcare providers about advanced wound care management products and continuous evolution of advanced wound care dressings. However, the collagen dressings market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a relatively high CAGR during the forecast period due to the expansion of the healthcare sector in countries such as China, Japan, and India. Moreover, technological advancements and increase in adoption of wound care products for chronic wound treatment such as antibacterial collagen dressings are likely to propel the market in the region during the forecast period.

Competition Landscape in Collagen Dressings Market

The report also provides profiles of leading players operating in the global collagen dressings market. These include 3M, Smith & Nephew, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Coloplast Corporation., Organogenesis Inc., Hollister Incorporated, BSN Medical, Angelini S.p.a., Medline Industries, Inc., DermaRite Industries, LLC, Covalon Technologies Ltd, and Human BioSciences.

Global Collagen Dressings Market: Segmentation

Collagen Dressing Market, by Dressing Type Antimicrobial Collagen Dressings Alginate Collagen Dressings Hydrogel Collagen Dressings Native Collagen Dressings Others

Collagen Dressing Market, by Source Bovine Porcine Avian Equine Others



Collagen Dressing Market, by Application Acute Wounds Surgical Wounds Burns Chronic Wounds Ulcers and Ischemic Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Venous Leg Ulcers Others Infectious Wounds

Collagen Dressing Market, by End User Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Collagen Dressing Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of the Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



