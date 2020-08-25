The Daily Chronicle

Parachutes Market In-Depth Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Market Trends Adopted by the Competitors

Parachutes Market In-Depth Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Market Trends Adopted by the Competitors

By sambit.k 25th August 2020

Parachutes

The New Report Titled: – Global Parachutes Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Parachutes market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Parachutes:

Parachutes are devices utilized to decelerate or stabilize objects, people, or vehicles in their travel through an atmosphere. They are most commonly constructed of high-strength fabric. These lightweight and low-volume instruments develop a large surface area and significant drag upon deployment.

Major manufactures of Parachutes Industry:

  • Airborne Systems
  • Zodiac Aerospace
  • Avic Hongguang Airborne Equipment
  • BRS Aerospace
  • Fujikura Parachute
  • Performance Designs
  • VITAL Parachute
  • Mills Manufacturing
  • Vertical do Ponto
  • Complete Parachute
  • Autoflug
  • FXC Corporation
  • Butler Parachute Systems
  • NZ Aerosports
  • National Parachute
  • Parachute Systems
  • Parachute Laboratories
  • Spekon
  • Magam Safety
  • Antares IAC

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Round Parachutes
  • Ram-air Parachutes
  • Annular Parachutes
  • Ribbon and Ring Parachutes
  • OthersMarket Segment by Applications, can be divided into
  • Military
  • Civil

    Scope of the Report:

  • Round parachutes were the most preferred type during the study period. This large share could be accounted to their growing application in the ejection seats, aircraft recovery systems, parasailing, and emergency landing system for small aircraft, among others.
  • The major players are Airborne Systems, Zodiac Aerospace, Avic, BRS Aerospace, Fujikura Parachute, Performance Designs, VITAL Parachute, Mills Manufacturing, Vertical do Ponto, Complete Parachute, Autoflug, FXC Corporation, Butler Parachute, NZ Aerosports, National Parachute, Parachute Systems, Parachute Laboratories, Spekon, Magam Safety, Antares IAC and etc.
  • The worldwide market for Parachutes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 1200 million US$ in 2024, from 890 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Parachutes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

