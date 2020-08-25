A.V. Fistula Needles Market by 2024 Analysis, Market Dynamics, Regions, Consumption, Production, Suppliers and Forecast 2024

Global A.V. Fistula Needles Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

A.V. Fistula Needles Summary:

AV Fistula Needle is a connection of artery to vein. The arteriovenous fistula needle is recommended as the first choice for hemodialysis. Arteriovenous fistula needles are used in conjunction with a connector of hemodialysis blood tubing set. These needles connect blood lines to the blood vessel through during dialysis procedure via an internal fistula. Health care providers recommend an arteriovenous fistula needle due to its good blood flow for dialysis, long lasting than other types of access, safety and less possibility of getting infected and blood clotting.

Scope of A.V. Fistula Needles Report:

The global average price of A.V. Fistula Needles is in the stable trend, from 134.2 USD/K Unit in 2012 to 132.0 USD/K Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The classification of A.V. Fistula Needles includes 15 Gauge, 16 Gauge,17 Gauge and Other. The proportion of 16 Gauge in 2016 is about 35%, and the proportion is stale from 2012 to 2016.A.V. Fistula Needles is widely used in Dialysis Center, Home Dialysis and Other field. The most proportion of A.V. Fistula Needles is Dialysis Center, and the proportion in 2016 is 71%. The trend of Automotive is stable.Japan is the largest supplier of A.V. Fistula Needles, with a production market share nearly 45% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of A.V. Fistula Needles, enjoying production market share nearly 23% in 2016.North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 40% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 33%. Market competition is not intense. Nipro, Fresenius, B. Braun, JMS, Kawasumi Lab, NxStage Medical, Asahi Kasei etc. are the leaders of the industry.The worldwide market for A.V. Fistula Needles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the next five years, will reach 31 million US$ in 2024, from 20 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

Nipro

Fresenius

B. Braun

JMS

Kawasumi Lab

NxStage Medical

Asahi Kasei

Beldico

Farmasol

Hemoclean

Bain Medical

Tianjin Pharma

Hongda Medical

Far East Medical

Baihe Medical. Segmentation Analysis: A.V. Fistula Needles Market Segment by Type, covers:

15 Gauge

16 Gauge

17 Gauge

Other A.V. Fistula Needles Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Dialysis Center

Home Dialysis