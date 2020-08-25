Anticoccidial Drugs Market 2020- Global Industry Trends, Top Leading Players, Future Growth Factor, Regional Analysis and Forecast Research Report 2026

The global “Anticoccidial drugs market” is prognosticated to witness high growth on account of the rising awareness about animal health., says Fortune Business Insights in their new report. Creative Diagnostics, a company operating in the same market recently developed Anticoccidial drug analysis products for testing residues for this drug in animals in April 2019. Such innovations are likely to bode well for the global market in the long run. The increasing awareness about zootonic diseases is a major factor boosting the market. The study conducted on anticoccidial drug market by Fortune Business Insights is titled, “Anticoccidial Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Ionophores, Antibiotic, Sulphonamides, Amprolium, Others), By Animal Type (Livestock, Companion Animal), By Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

The report offers an in-depth market analysis covering important aspects such as growth drivers, restraints, trends, and challenges prevalent in the market.

Key Players Operating in The Anticoccidial Drugs Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Virbac

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Virbac S.A

Bayer AG

Elanco

Novartis AG

Zoetis

Increasing Prevalence of Zootonic Diseases Booting Market

The increasing prevalence of coccidian diseases outbreak is a major factor boosting the global anticoccidial drugs market. Besides this, the rise in prevalence of zootonic diseases may also propel the demand for anticoccidial drugs in the market. Other factors promoting the growth of the market include increasing number of meat-eating consumers worldwide and dependency of poultry products. Additionally, increasing investments in research and development of drugs for animals against diseases is also anticipated to help the market gain traction in the forecast period.

Established Animal Health Centers to Help Europe and Asia Pacific Dominate Market

Geographically, the developed nations of Europe and North America are anticipated to dominate the market because of the established infrastructure and medical facilities in their nations. Besides this, the governments of these regions actively involve themselves in livestock and health management. On the other side, the market in Latin America and Asia Pacific are presumed to register high CAGR in the coming years. This is attributable to the rise in number of pet owners and increase in dependency on livestock.

Anticoccidial Drugs Market Segmentation:

By Drug Class

Ionophores

Antibiotic

Sulphonamides

Amprolium

Others

By Animal Type

Livestock

Cattle

Poultry

Others

Companion Animal

By Distribution Channel

Veterinary Hospitals

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Related Reports:

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market 2020 Global Size, Share, Growth Analysis and 2026 Forecast

