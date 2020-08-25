The Daily Chronicle

Lactase Market Report: Key Leading Countries, New Product Offerings, Geographic Presence Analysis and Forecast 2024

Lactase Market Report: Key Leading Countries, New Product Offerings, Geographic Presence Analysis and Forecast 2024

By sambit.k 25th August 2020

Lactase

As per the new research of Global Lactase Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Scope of the Report:

  • With 70% of the worldâ€™s population unable to tolerate lactose, it’s hardly surprising that the trend towards healthier food has brought a growing demand for lactose-free dairy products.
  • The technical barriers of lactase are relatively not high, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. In the market, there are some relatively large enterprises, such as DSM, Novozymes, DuPont, Chr. Hansen Holding, Amano Enzyme, Enzyme Development, SternEnzym, and Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies. These companies mainly concentrate in Europe. Europe is the largest producer, more than 60% of total production in 2016. However, China enterprises have rather small production because of technology and equipment, especially in neutral lactase market. Every year, China import amount of neutral lactase to meet the needs of local dairy products companies.
  • In the past few years, the price of lactase has decreased and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of lactase.
  • As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in lactase industry will become more intense.
  • The worldwide market for Lactase is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 1080 million US$ in 2024, from 830 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

    Lactase Introduction:

    Lactase (Î²-Galactosidase) is an enzyme capable of hydrolyzing lactose into glucose and galactose. Lactase is commonly used to catalyze the hydrolysis of lactose in the food industry for making lactose reduced/free products e.g. milk, yogurt, cream and ice cream.

    Top key players in Global Lactase market 2019 are:

  • DSM
  • Novozymes
  • DuPont
  • Chr. Hansen Holding
  • Amano Enzyme
  • Enzyme Development
  • SternEnzym
  • Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies
  • Enzyme Solutions
  • Advanced Enzymes
  • Zhongnuo BioTech
  • Enze Bio
  • Meihua BioTech
  • Kono Chem

    Analysis by Segmentation:

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Neutral Lactase
  • Acid Lactase

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Food Industry
  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Other

    Detailed TOC of Global Lactase Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Lactase Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Lactase

    1.2 Classification of Lactase by Types

    1.2.1 Global Lactase Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Lactase Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Lactase Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Lactase Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Lactase Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Lactase Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Lactase Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Lactase Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Lactase Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Lactase Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Lactase Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Lactase (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Lactase Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Lactase Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Lactase Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Lactase Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Lactase Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Lactase Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Lactase Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Lactase Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Lactase Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Lactase Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Lactase Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Lactase Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Lactase Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Lactase Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Lactase Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

