Lactase Market Report: Key Leading Countries, New Product Offerings, Geographic Presence Analysis and Forecast 2024

Scope of the Report:

With 70% of the worldâ€™s population unable to tolerate lactose, it’s hardly surprising that the trend towards healthier food has brought a growing demand for lactose-free dairy products.

The technical barriers of lactase are relatively not high, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. In the market, there are some relatively large enterprises, such as DSM, Novozymes, DuPont, Chr. Hansen Holding, Amano Enzyme, Enzyme Development, SternEnzym, and Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies. These companies mainly concentrate in Europe. Europe is the largest producer, more than 60% of total production in 2016. However, China enterprises have rather small production because of technology and equipment, especially in neutral lactase market. Every year, China import amount of neutral lactase to meet the needs of local dairy products companies.

In the past few years, the price of lactase has decreased and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of lactase.

As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in lactase industry will become more intense.

The worldwide market for Lactase is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 1080 million US$ in 2024, from 830 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study. To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Lactase Market Lactase Introduction: Lactase (Î²-Galactosidase) is an enzyme capable of hydrolyzing lactose into glucose and galactose. Lactase is commonly used to catalyze the hydrolysis of lactose in the food industry for making lactose reduced/free products e.g. milk, yogurt, cream and ice cream. Top key players in Global Lactase market 2019 are:

DSM

Novozymes

DuPont

Chr. Hansen Holding

Amano Enzyme

Enzyme Development

SternEnzym

Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies

Enzyme Solutions

Advanced Enzymes

Zhongnuo BioTech

Enze Bio

Meihua BioTech

Kono Chem Analysis by Segmentation: Market Segment by Type, covers:

Neutral Lactase

Acid Lactase Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry