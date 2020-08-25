The Daily Chronicle

Quetiapine Fumarate

Global Quetiapine Fumarate Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Quetiapine Fumarate Summary:

Quetiapine Fumarate is an atypical antipsychotic drug used to treat psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression. It may be used alone or in combination with other psychiatric medications. It is taken orally, and is available only by prescription, under the supervision of a medical practitioner.

Scope of Quetiapine Fumarate Report:

  • The Quetiapine Fumarate was developed by AstraZeneca from 1992 to 1996. It was first approved by the FDA in 1997.
  • The product is invented and first produced in the UK by AstraZeneca. AstraZeneca is also the leader of the Quetiapine Fumarate base drugs.
  • The Average gross of the industry is over 40%. However, since there are new companies coming into the area, the gross is declining in the last several years.
  • The worldwide market for Quetiapine Fumarate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Quetiapine Fumarate Market:

  • AstraZeneca
  • Intas
  • TAPI
  • Accord
  • Hexal
  • Dr.Reddy’s
  • Lupin
  • Sun Pharmaceutical
  • Hunan Dongting Pharm
  • SuZhou NO.4 Phamaceutical Factory
  • Fuan Pharmaceutical
  • Zhejiang Supor Pharmaceuticals
  • Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical.

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Quetiapine Fumarate Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Immediate Release Tablets
  • Extended Release Tablets

    Quetiapine Fumarate Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Application I
  • Application II

