Global Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

There are multiple types of backflow preventers, the three most common being the pressure vacuum breaker (PVB), the reduced pressure zone (RPZ), and the double check assembly (DCA).This report studies the Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer market, a reduced pressure zone device (RPZD, RPZ, or RPZ valve) is a type of backflow prevention device commonly used to protect water supplies from contamination.

The reduced pressure zone backflow preventer industry has got a steady positive development in the past five years. From 2012-2017 the average growth rate of global production of reduced pressure zone backflow preventer is 4.18 %. In 2012, the global production of reduced pressure zone backflow preventer product is 245.6 k units, while in 2016, the total production is 376.3 k units.

Global reduced pressure zone backflow preventer industry is not very concentrated. The leading manufactures are WATTS, APOLLO, ZURN, Emerson and Caleffi. The top 5 manufacturers occupied 57.57% of the total market in 2016.

North America remains the largest market for reduced pressure zone backflow preventer sales with a market share of 37.67%, followed by Europe and China, with market share of 37.34% and 11.47%

The worldwide market for Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2024, from 84 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

WATTS

APOLLO

ZURN

Emerson

Caleffi

Reliance

A.R.I. Flow Control

Tianjin Guowei

Hebei Tongli

Stainless Steel

Ductile Iron

Chemical Plant

Water Stations