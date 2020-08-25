Blueberry Ingredient Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024
Blueberry Ingredient market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Blueberry Ingredient Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Blueberry Ingredient Industry. Blueberry Ingredient market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
The scope of the blueberry ingredient market includes frozen blueberry, dried blueberry, blueberry juice concentrate, blueberry puree and others. Dried blueberries are sweet, chewy, and delicious, and are mainly available in Native America and First Nations in Canada. By application, the market is segmented as Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage and Nutraceutical/Dietary Supplement.
Market Overview:
Blueberry Ingredient Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Increased Trend of Healthy Snacking
Blueberries are among the most nutrient-dense berries as they are high in fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, and manganese. Health conscious consumers are preferring blueberry contained food products, as blueberries decrease the risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and overall mortality. Blueberries also promote hair and skin health, increased energy, and overall lower weight, which have triggered the demand for food products containing blueberry ingredients. For instance, according to Agriculture and Agri-food Canada, between 2007 and 2016, 1,007 food products containing blueberry ingredients were launched in Canada. Increasing application of blueberry in healthy snack bars and Greek yoghurt is expected to boost the market growth as the consumers are more preferring these products for healthy snack option, as they are low in fat and contains real fruit bits and is a rich source of calcium and protein.
North America Held the Maximum Share in the Market
The U.S blueberry ingredient market is the major revenue contributor in the North American region. The country continues to grow significantly in terms of production acres and farming and processing efficiencies. Rising public awareness regarding the health benefits attributed to the berry is driving the market’s growth. Mexico is one of those exporters of blueberries to Japan, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, Canada, Belgium, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, however, the United States is the major exporter. The rising demand for healthy eating habits and the inclusion of fruits as a part of daily nutrition is driving the European market.
Detailed TOC of Blueberry Ingredient Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Pharmaceutical
5.1.2 Food and Beverage
5.1.3 Nutraceutical/Dietary Supplement
5.2 Ingredient Type
5.2.1 Frozen Blueberry
5.2.2 Dried Blueberry
5.2.3 Blueberry Juice Concentrate
5.2.4 Blueberry Puree
5.2.5 Other Ingredient Types (powder, etc)
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 Italy
5.3.2.4 France
5.3.2.5 Russia
5.3.2.6 Spain
5.3.2.7 Rest of North America
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 Australia
5.3.3.3 China
5.3.3.4 Japan
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 UAE
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Ingredion Incorporated
6.4.2 AGRANA Beteiligungs AG
6.4.3 DOHLER GmbH.
6.4.4 Sensient Technologies
6.4.5 Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Product R&d Co. Ltd
6.4.6 Naturex
6.4.7 Futureceuticals
6.4.8 Scenic Fruit Company
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Essential Fatty Acids Market Size 2020 Latest Trends with COVID-19 Analysis, Industry Share and Top Manufacturers, New Growth Opportunities with Top Performing Regions till 2024