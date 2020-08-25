The Daily Chronicle

Global Mosquito Control Market – Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

Home / Global Mosquito Control Market – Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

News

Global Mosquito Control Market – Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

By sambit.k 25th August 2020

Mosquito Control

As per the new research of Global Mosquito Control Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Get a Sample Copy of the Reporthttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13836696

Scope of Mosquito Control Report:

  • Mosquito control products are needed for government, residential and commercial. Government is the major consumer, which consumed about 72.84% of global total sales in 2017. Residential and commercial used amount are separately 3382 MT and 6573 MT in the same year.
  • Mosquito control products suppliers are distributed all over the world. Global major mosquito control product suppliers are Bayer Environmental Science, Valent BioSciences, Clarke, Central Life Sciences, BASF, Summit Chemical (AMVAC), Univar, UPL, Kadant GranTek, Babolna-Bio, MGK, Westham and AllPro Vector etc. In 2017, revenue of those 13-supplier accounts for a total share of 83.5%.
  • Driven by increasing downstream demand, global production increased from 31377 MT in 2013 to 36653 MT in 2017, with a CAGA of 3.96%. North America is the largest consumption region. In 2017, consumption of mosquito control product in USA is about 13982 MT, with a share of 38.15%. Europe and Asia Pacific are also major consumption regions.
  • The worldwide market for Mosquito Control is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 340 million US$ in 2024, from 290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Mosquito Control Market

    Mosquito Control Introduction:

    Mosquito control manages the population of mosquitoes to reduce their damage to human health, economies, and enjoyment. Mosquito control is a vital public-health practice throughout the world and especially in the tropics because mosquitoes spread many diseases, such as malaria and the Zika virus.

    Top key players in Global Mosquito Control market 2019 are:

  • Bayer Environmental Science
  • Valent BioSciences
  • Clarke
  • Central Life Sciences
  • BASF
  • Summit Chemical (AMVAC)
  • Univar
  • UPL
  • Kadant GranTek
  • Babolna-Bio
  • MGK
  • Westham
  • AllPro Vector.

    Analysis by Segmentation:

    Mosquito Control Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Larvicides
  • Adulticides

    Mosquito Control Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Government
  • Residential
  • Commercial

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13836696

    Detailed TOC of Global Mosquito Control Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Mosquito Control Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mosquito Control

    1.2 Classification of Mosquito Control by Types

    1.2.1 Global Mosquito Control Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Mosquito Control Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Mosquito Control Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Mosquito Control Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Mosquito Control Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Mosquito Control Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Mosquito Control Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Mosquito Control Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Mosquito Control Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Mosquito Control Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Mosquito Control Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Mosquito Control (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Mosquito Control Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Mosquito Control Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Mosquito Control Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Mosquito Control Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Mosquito Control Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Mosquito Control Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Mosquito Control Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Mosquito Control Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Mosquito Control Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Mosquito Control Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Mosquito Control Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Mosquito Control Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Mosquito Control Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Mosquito Control Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Mosquito Control Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for a Single-User License)https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13836696

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email ID: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports: Infant Formula Market Report Gives Data about Industry Size, Growth, Production, Types, Applications Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends 2020 to 2025

    Fuel Pump Market Size Report 2020-2024 Includes Volume in Different Applications and Its Application Share

    Metal Stamping Market Size Insight Report 2020 to 2026 by Manufactures Types, End Users and Regions with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

    Portable and Wearable Dialysis Devices Market Size 2020, Industry Status, Global Market Growth, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026

    Global Sodium Dithionite Market Outlook 2026 Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development