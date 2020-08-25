Global Mosquito Control Market – Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

As per the new research of Global Mosquito Control Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Scope of Mosquito Control Report:

Mosquito control products are needed for government, residential and commercial. Government is the major consumer, which consumed about 72.84% of global total sales in 2017. Residential and commercial used amount are separately 3382 MT and 6573 MT in the same year.

Mosquito control products suppliers are distributed all over the world. Global major mosquito control product suppliers are Bayer Environmental Science, Valent BioSciences, Clarke, Central Life Sciences, BASF, Summit Chemical (AMVAC), Univar, UPL, Kadant GranTek, Babolna-Bio, MGK, Westham and AllPro Vector etc. In 2017, revenue of those 13-supplier accounts for a total share of 83.5%.

Driven by increasing downstream demand, global production increased from 31377 MT in 2013 to 36653 MT in 2017, with a CAGA of 3.96%. North America is the largest consumption region. In 2017, consumption of mosquito control product in USA is about 13982 MT, with a share of 38.15%. Europe and Asia Pacific are also major consumption regions.

Driven by increasing downstream demand, global production increased from 31377 MT in 2013 to 36653 MT in 2017, with a CAGA of 3.96%. North America is the largest consumption region. In 2017, consumption of mosquito control product in USA is about 13982 MT, with a share of 38.15%. Europe and Asia Pacific are also major consumption regions.

The worldwide market for Mosquito Control is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 340 million US$ in 2024, from 290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

Mosquito Control Introduction: Mosquito control manages the population of mosquitoes to reduce their damage to human health, economies, and enjoyment. Mosquito control is a vital public-health practice throughout the world and especially in the tropics because mosquitoes spread many diseases, such as malaria and the Zika virus. Top key players in Global Mosquito Control market 2019 are:

Bayer Environmental Science

Valent BioSciences

Clarke

Central Life Sciences

BASF

Summit Chemical (AMVAC)

Univar

UPL

Kadant GranTek

Babolna-Bio

MGK

Westham

AllPro Vector. Analysis by Segmentation: Mosquito Control Market Segment by Type, covers:

Larvicides

Adulticides Mosquito Control Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Government

Residential