Loratadine Market Analysis, Demand, Share, Growth Estimation, Developing Trends and Forecast 2024

25th August 2020

Loratadine

As per the new research of Global Loratadine Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Scope of Loratadine Report:

  • Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Loratadine industry, especially in India, Europe and North America regions. The main market players are Merck Group, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Morepen, Ultratech India Limited, Vasudha Pharma Chem, Hetero Drugs Ltd, Mylan, Changzhou Yabang, Shaanxi Hanjiang, Inke, S.A., and Argon Drugs. India region is the largest supplier of Loratadine API, with a production market share nearly 60.92% and sales market share nearly 35.23% in 2016. That is to say, there will be exports in India a, and India also is the largest consumption region.The second place is Europe, following North America region, with the production market share of 11.49% and the sales market share over 20.73%. North America region is another important market of Loratadine, enjoying 11.38% production market share and 17.33% sales market share.Loratadine is used by Loratadine Tablet, Loratadine Capsule, Loratadine Syrup and Others. Report data showed that 58.29% of the Loratadine market demand in Loratadine Tablet, about 17.22% in Loratadine Capsule in 2016 and 14.80% of the Loratadine market demand in Loratadine Syrup and 9.68% of the Loratadine market demand in other product.The three major reference standards of Loratadine are USP Standards Grade, EP Standards Grade and Pharmaceutical Standards Grade. Loratadine Tablet is wildly produced in the Pharmaceutical Standards Grade, with a production market share nearly 29.56% in 2016.Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Loratadine industry will be increase slowly. The worldwide market for Loratadine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.9% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Loratadine Market

    Loratadine Introduction:

    Loratadine is an antihistamine that reduces the effects of natural chemical histamine in the body. Histamine can produce symptoms of sneezing, itching, watery eyes, and runny nose. Loratadine is used to treat sneezing, runny nose, watery eyes, hives, skin rash, itching, and other cold or allergy symptoms. Loratadine is also used to treat skin hives and itching in people with chronic skin reactions.

    Top key players in Global Loratadine market 2019 are:

  • Merck Group
  • Cadila Pharmaceuticals
  • Morepen
  • Ultratech India Limited
  • Vasudha Pharma Chem
  • Hetero Drugs Ltd
  • Mylan
  • Changzhou Yabang
  • Shaanxi Hanjiang
  • Inke
  • S.A.
  • Argon Drugs.

    Analysis by Segmentation:

    Loratadine Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • USP Standards Grade
  • EP Standards Grade
  • Pharmaceutical Standards Grade
  • Others

    Loratadine Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Loratadine Tablet
  • Loratadine Capsules
  • Loratadine Syrup
  • Others

    Detailed TOC of Global Loratadine Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Loratadine Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Loratadine

    1.2 Classification of Loratadine by Types

    1.2.1 Global Loratadine Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Loratadine Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Loratadine Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Loratadine Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Loratadine Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Loratadine Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Loratadine Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Loratadine Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Loratadine Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Loratadine Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Loratadine Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Loratadine (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Loratadine Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Loratadine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Loratadine Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Loratadine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Loratadine Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Loratadine Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Loratadine Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Loratadine Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Loratadine Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Loratadine Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Loratadine Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Loratadine Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Loratadine Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Loratadine Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Loratadine Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

