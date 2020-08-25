Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market – Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

The New Report Titled: – Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Sewing and Embroidery Machine market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Sewing and Embroidery Machine:

A sewing machine is a device that stitches materials together with thread. They range from foot-operated or electric domestic machines to large, industrial machines. Sewing machines are mainly used to make clothing faster and easier than is possible by hand.Embroidery machine is a machine used to embroider. With it, people can produce a large number of products quickly without a lot of people. Embroidery machine is widely used in textile industry and fashion industry. Most modern embroidery machines are computer embroidery machine, which can automatically create a design from a pre-programmed digital embroidery pattern. The Computer embroidery machine is mainly composed of mechanical parts, electrical parts and transmission parts.

Major manufactures of Sewing and Embroidery Machine Industry:

Tajima

Brother

Feiyue

Juki Corporation

Jack

ZOJE Dayu

Shang Gong Group

Singer

Toyota

Gemsy

Jaguar

Typical

Viking

Sunstar

Maqi

MAX

Janome

Bernina

Pegasus

Baby Lock

Barudan

ZSK

Texmac

Pfaff

Feiya

Jingwei Electronic

Yuelong Sewing Equipment

Feiying Electric Machinery

Shenshilei Group

Maya

Richpeace Group

Deyuan Machine

Xinsheng Sewing Equipment

Le Jia

Autowin

Sanhaobenke. To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Segment by Type, covers:

Sewing Machine

Embroidery Machine Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Textile

Fashion

Other Scope of Sewing and Embroidery Machine Report:

Fashion Sewing and Embroidery Machine accounts for more than 63% of the market, and the market share has not changed a lot. Textile Sewing and Embroidery Machine is much fewer than Fashion Sewing and Embroidery Machine.

USA mainly relies on imported embroidery machines because the development of this industry is not as advanced as Japan and Germany. In terms of consumption, Brother, Singer and Bernina accounts for the largest market in 2015. Other companies have much smaller market than those three companies with about 85% of the market.