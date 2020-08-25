Thorium Reactor Market by 2024 Analysis, Market Dynamics, Regions, Consumption, Production, Suppliers and Forecast 2020-2024

Global Thorium Reactor Market

Thorium Reactor Summary:

All the thorium-capable reactor systems applies a basic design principle in thorium fuel systems is that of heterogeneous fuel arrangement, wherein a high fissile fuel zone called the seed region is physically separated from the fertile thorium part of the fuel known as blanket. Such an arrangement is better for supplying surplus neutrons to thorium nuclei so they can convert to fissile U-233.

This report focuses on the Thorium Reactor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Major Players playing dynamic role in Thorium Reactor Market:

General Electric

Mitsubshi Heavy Industries

Terrestrial Energy

Moltex Energy

ThorCon Power

Terra Power

Flibe Energy

Transatomic Power Corporation

Thor Energy Segmentation Analysis: Market Segment by Type, covers:

Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs)

High-Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactors (HTRs)

Boiling (Light) Water Reactors (BWRs)

Pressurized (Light) Water Reactors (PWRs)

Fast Neutron Reactors (FNRs)

Molten Salt Reactors (MSRs)

Accelerator Driven Reactors (ADS)Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Nuclear Power Plant

Nuclear Fuel