Blockchain-as-a-Service Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Blockchain-as-a-Service Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Blockchain-as-a-Service Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Blockchain-as-a-Service Industry. Blockchain-as-a-Service market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Blockchain-as-a-Service market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Blockchain-as-a-service is ideal for organizations that outsource their technological aspects, and are not involved in understanding the working mechanism of the blockchain. The market is gaining traction with SMEs, due to the flexibility of the nature of transactions, and also, as it is supported by security and cost-effective features. Efficient blockchain services are required to secure the identity of digital entities and online authentication of personal identities, which drives the demand for blockchain-as-a-service offeri

Market Overview:

The blockchain-as-a-service market is expected to register a CAGR of over 15.2%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– With the expansion of the cryptocurrency market, in December 2017, many new users have gained knowledge about blockchain and cryptocurrency, and started exploring the same. Thus, there has been a rapid rise of blockchain and cryptocurrency users. The bitcoin blockchain market has witnessed a steep rise over the past few years.

– Blockchain is often called the technology of trust, as they do not have a single point of failure and cannot be changed from a single computer. Furthermore, blockchain allows for the use of tools, like “smart contracts,” which may potentially automate manual processes, from compliance and claims processing, to distributing the contents of a will. These are some of the desirable features, which are encouraging the BFSI industry to leverage blockchain.

– Blockchain requires huge investment when it comes to setting up infrastructure and maintaining it. It is much more resource intensive, as compared to traditional databases. It also consumes a huge amount of energy and requires huge bandwidth, which the developing countries are struggling for. Blockchain-as-a-Service Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett

Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Stratis

Amazon Web Services

Oracle Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Blockstream Inc.