Blockchain-as-a-Service Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024
“Blockchain-as-a-Service Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Blockchain-as-a-Service Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Blockchain-as-a-Service Industry. Blockchain-as-a-Service market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Blockchain-as-a-Service market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Blockchain-as-a-service is ideal for organizations that outsource their technological aspects, and are not involved in understanding the working mechanism of the blockchain. The market is gaining traction with SMEs, due to the flexibility of the nature of transactions, and also, as it is supported by security and cost-effective features. Efficient blockchain services are required to secure the identity of digital entities and online authentication of personal identities, which drives the demand for blockchain-as-a-service offeri
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245405
Market Overview:
Blockchain-as-a-Service Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245405
Key Market Trends:
BFSI is Expected to Occupy the Largest Market Share
– Blockchain-as-a-service offerings are revolutionizing the BFSI industry, as banks and financial service companies are among the most heavily invested enterprises exploring blockchain technology.
– This is due to the many, highly valuable decentralized applications of this technology, thereby giving rise to new business models in various areas, such as cross-border payments, remittance, exchanges, internet banking, trade finance, Know Your Customers (KYC), and risk and compliance.
– However, it is still in the nascent stage in the market, owing to which the banks and financial institutions are exploring the viable possibilities of this technology, and investing into the same, which is likely to boost the market growth.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate
– After May 2018, the Chinese government has been promoting the adoption of blockchain technology, due to its multiple advantages. Majority of mining operations take place in China.
– A leading global ICT (information and communications technology) solutions provider, Huawei, announced the launch of its hyperledger-based blockchain service in April 2018, in China, to enable companies to develop smart contracts on top of a distributed ledger network for several use-case scenarios.
– Moreover, in Thailand, the government positively accepted cryptocurrency projects. Thai regulators established cryptocurrency licenses in 2018, to enable exchanges and ICOs. Clear and specific guidelines have been drawn for foreign blockchain businesses.
– Furthermore, the South Korean government also spent USD 880 million on blockchain development for 2019. Owing to all these factors, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245405
Detailed TOC of Blockchain-as-a-Service Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Awareness of Blockchain Technology is Helping to Expand the Market
4.3.2 Need for Security in Transactions is Driving the Blockchain’s Growth
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Volatility of Network Speed and Cost Involved Can be a Restraining Factor
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 End-user Vertical
5.1.1 BFSI
5.1.2 Healthcare
5.1.3 IT and Telecom
5.1.4 Energy and Utilities
5.1.5 Retail
5.1.6 Manufacturing
5.1.7 Other End-user Verticals
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Russia
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 South Korea
5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.3 South Africa
5.2.5.4 Egypt
5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.2 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
6.1.3 IBM Corporation
6.1.4 SAP SE
6.1.5 Stratis
6.1.6 Amazon Web Services
6.1.7 Oracle Corporation
6.1.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
6.1.9 Blockstream Inc.
6.1.10 PayStand Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Sodium Selenite Market Growth by Top Key Players, Market Size, Types and Applications, Share Analysis with Trends, Top Performing Regions 2020 to 2026
Switch Adjustment Charge Pump Market Future Demand Status, Global Industry Revenue of Top Key Players, Industry Share and Manufacturing Size | COVID-19 Impact Forecast by 2020-2026
High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filter Market Size, Share and Development Analysis 2020 Growth by Revenue and CAGR, Segmentation Analysis, Recent Trends Forecast by 2024 | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
Tissue-Processing Systems Market Size, Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Trends, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 With COVID-19 Analysis
Insurance Technology Market Size Report 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Revenue, Share, Revenue and COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2024
Polyether Defoamer Market Size of Leading Players with Global Share, Industry Trends 2020 to 2024 Forecast Analysis with COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth Rate