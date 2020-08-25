Flow Battery Market Emerging Technology, Business Overview, Demand, Industry Trends, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2023

Flow Battery Market – Overview

The global flow battery market is expected to exhibit a strong 30.68% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global flow battery market is majorly driven by the growing demand for reliable energy storage mechanisms in various applications. The global flow battery market is profiled in detail in the MRFR report, which presents a detailed analysis of the major drivers and restraints affecting the market. The future impact of these drivers and restraints is also examined in detail in the report. The major players operating in the global flow battery market are also profiled in the report, in order to give readers a clear overview of the market’s competitive landscape. The impact of COVID-19 on the global flow battery market is also examined in detail in the report.

Flow batteries are a type of rechargeable battery. They comprise two chemical components submerged in liquid and separated by an ion membrane. During the charging and discharging processes, the ion membrane comes into play, i.e. it allows the movement of specific ions, thus allowing for the chemical reaction to be completed. One of the major drivers for the Flow Battery Market is the high reliability of flow batteries, which allows them to be used in a wide range of applications. They also provide highly efficient energy storage, which makes them valuable in a number of applications. Another key benefit of flow batteries is that their components can be easily replaced, making them cheaper and easier to use and operate in the long run. These are the major drivers for the global flow battery market.

The growing demand for reliable, efficient energy storage mechanisms in renewable energy applications is likely to be a major driver for the global flow battery market over the forecast period. Renewable energy generation mechanisms are reliant on natural phenomena that aren’t available at the same intensity at all times. This necessitates the use of highly efficient and reliable energy storage mechanisms that can store the generated energy without loss of power. This has driven the demand for flow batteries in renewable energy applications. The growing support from governmental as well as nongovernmental bodies for renewable energy generation is likely to drive the demand from the global flow battery market over the forecast period. The growing demand for efficient energy storage mechanisms in industrial and commercial operations is also likely to be a major driver for the global flow battery market over the forecast period.

Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global flow battery market include Elestor, Schmid, EnSync Energy Systems, ViZn Energy Systems, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., RedT Energy plc, Primus Power, Redflow Ltd., Gildemeister Energy Solutions, and ESS Inc.

Segmental Analysis

The segment-based evaluation of the flow battery market has been conducted on the basis of material type, product type, application, storage type, and region. On the basis of product type, the flow battery market has been segmented into hybrid and redox. Based On the material type, the flow battery market has been segmented into zinc-bromine and vanadium. On the basis of storage type, the flow battery market segments are large scale and compact. The flow battery market has been segmented on the basis of application into defense, industrial & commercial, utilities and others. Based on the regions, the flow battery market is segmented into the Middle East, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional examination of the flow battery market comprises of regions such as the Middle East, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa. The North American region controlled the key market share of the flow battery market in 2017.The economic circumstances in the US and business viability attributed to the growth of the regional market in North America. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to direct the market through the forecast period, mainly because of the intensifying demand for renewable sources of energy. Furthermore, government policies and investments are also adding to the growth pace of the market. The Asia Pacific regional market is anticipated to grow at the highest rate throughout the forecast period owing to the increased investments in infrastructural projects and commercial uses.

