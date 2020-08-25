Exterior Insulation And Finish System Market Size, Share, Applications, Regions, Top Companies, Trends, Market Drivers and Forecast till 2025

Market Research Future published a research report on “Global Exterior Insulation And Finish System Market Research Report – Global industry Forecast To 2025” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Analysis

The exterior insulation & finish system market was valued at 55.41 billion in 2018 and is likely to grow at a 12.34% CAGR between 2019- 2025 states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Exterior insulation and finishing system or EIFS, simply put, is a decorative, protective, and insulating finish for exterior walls, which can be incorporated with every type of construction. These serve as a protection for exterior walls, providing protection from adverse weather conations via offering thermal insulation in the construction.

Various factors are propelling the global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market share. As per the current MRFR report, such factors include the presence of strict building energy codes, reduction in the consumption of energy and its associated cost, strict regulations to cut down greenhouse gas emission, tax credit & rebate from governments for homes and buildings that are energy-efficient, and demand for thermal insulation for residential & non-residential construction,

On the contrary, the availability of green insulation materials and the current COVID-19 impact are factors that may limit the global exterior insulation and finish system market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Eminent players profiled in the global exterior insulation and finish system market report include Terraco Group (UK), Adex Systems (Canada), Omega Products International (US), Durabond Products Limited (Canada), Durock Alfacinf International (Canada), Parex USA, Inc. (US), Rmax (US), Dryvit Systems Inc. (US), Master Wall, Inc. (the US), Sto SE & Co KGaA (Germany), Owen Corning (US), Saint-Gobain (France), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), and BASF (Germany).

Market Breakdown

The global exterior insulation and finish system market is segmented into the following categories:

Based on types, the exterior insulation and finish system is segmented into polymer modified and polymer-based types.

The exterior insulation and finish system are categorized as mineral wood (MW), expanded polystyrene (EPS), and others based on the insulation materials.

The exterior insulation and finish system based on components are classified as the base coat, adhesive, insulation board, finish coats, and reinforcement.

The exterior insulation and finish system based on end-users are employed in residential and non-residential constructions.

Regional Classification

EFIS has become a primary part of the construction & building industry and is gaining global acceptance with time. Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world are the major regions observed for the global Exterior Insulation and Finish System market. In the current era, the European region is leading the market due to the presence of primary market players, rising renovation activities, demands for energy-efficient alternatives, and other factors. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region will file the fastest growth rates due to the vast population covers, the rise in disposable incomes, increasing urbanization, increasing construction activities, and other factors.

Industry News

EFIS is growing at significant rates but is facing challenges against the scarcity of professionals. The expansion of construction activities boosts market growth and will receive a considerable response from developing economies in the Asia Pacific region.

