Lacquer market is projected to attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2021 2018 to 2028

The comprehensive report published by Fact.MR offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Lacquer market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Lacquer market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

As per the findings of the presented study, the Lacquer market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Lacquer in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario.

The report segregates the Lacquer market into different segments to provide a detailed understanding of the various aspects of the market.

Competitive Outlook

The competitive analysis of the Lacquer market includes valuable insights based on which, market players can formulate impactful growth strategies to enhance their presence in the Lacquer market.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis section of the report throws light on the growth prospects of the Lacquer market in each region supported by relevant graphs, tables, and figures.

End-Use Industry Lacquer Adoption Analysis

The market study sheds light on the forecasted demand/consumption pattern for the Lacquer from different end-use industries over the forecast period.

Water-based lacquers have gained significant popularity in the recent past, on account of the broader push towards sustainability. Although solvent-based lacquers offer a glossy shine that survives the wear and tear for years, the raw materials and chemicals used in manufacturing these products have proven to be hazardous to human health and the environment. End-users have not been oblivious to these challenges, and a steady shift towards water-based solvents has been witnessed in many lucrative markets. However, water-based solvents come with their own set of challenges. Although they serve the ‘environmentally-friendly’ criteria, their actual performance leaves a lot to be desired. Longer wait times between coats and high price continue to impede widespread adoption of water-based lacquers. However, manufacturers are focusing on addressing the limitations associated with water-based solvents to consolidate their position.

Demand for lacquers is pretty much evenly spread over a range of industries, including automotive, architectural, furniture, and cosmetics to name a few. Traditionally, furniture industry has accounted for the bulk of demand, however, applications in cosmetics industries have complemented demand. Surging demand from cosmetics industry is a lucrative opportunity that manufacturers are focusing on leveraging. Demand has also been complemented by the steadiness in the automotive industry. Automotive sales have been healthy in the US, China, and India, with a rapidly emerging middle class demographic ramping up demand. The fortunes of the lacquer market are directly linked to the broader developments in the automotive industry, and it is highly likely that steadiness in the automotive sector will create sustained growth opportunities for manufacturers.

Key findings of the report:

Intricate assessment of the competitive landscape of the Lacquer market

Country-specific analysis of the supply-demand ration for the Lacquer in different geographies

Influence of technological advancements on the Lacquer market

SWOT analysis of each company profiled in the report

Y-o-Y growth projection for different market segments

The report aims to eliminate the following doubts related to the Lacquer market:

Which market segment is projected to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? Which region is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market players? What are the most preferred sales and distribution channels in the Lacquer market? What are the potential roadblocks market players are likely to face during the forecast period? Which market player is expected to dominate the Lacquer market in terms of market share in 2019?

