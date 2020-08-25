Virtual Power Plant Market Report Predictions by Global Industry Trends, Future Growth, Regional Overview and Forecast Outlook until 2023

The global virtual power plant market is predicted to grow at a healthy 22% CAGR between 2017- 2023.

Market Analysis

The global virtual power plant market is predicted to grow at a healthy 22% CAGR between 2017- 2023 states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Virtual power plants or VPP are used for optimizing the generation of power from existing sources, integrating different renewable energy sources, and finally reducing the carbon footprint on the environment.

Various factors are propelling the global Virtual Power Plant Market share. As per the current MRFR report, such factors include the development of smart grids, growing demand for electric cars, decreasing cost of energy storage & solar generation, the rising share of renewable energy in the power generation mix, favorable government policies, and the possibility of the five-minute scheduling policy with VPP.

On the contrary, weak regulatory framework, the threat of cyberattacks, the challenge to maintain privacy & security of ample data that is generated from consumers, health safety concerns about radiofrequency & electromagnetic frequency exposure, and the current COVID-19 impact are factors that may limit the global virtual power plant market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Eminent players profiled in the global virtual power plant market report include Siemens AG (Germany), Schneider Electric SE (France), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), General Electric Company (U.S.), Flexitricity Limited (U.K.), Enernoc, Inc. (U.S.), Enbala Power Networks, Inc. (Canada), Cpower Energy Management (U.S.), Comverge (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Blue Pillar, Inc. (U.S.), Autogrid Systems, Inc. (U.S.), and ABB Ltd. (Switzerland).

Segmentation of Market

MRFR’s report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the global virtual power plant market with the help of segmental analysis. The segments covered are technology and end-user.

In terms of the technology segment, the market has included distribution generation, mixed asset, and demand response.

In terms of the end-user segment, the market has included commercial, industrial, and residential.

Regional Front

In terms of geography, the global virtual power plant market has been separated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Regions such as Australia, Europe, and the United States are amongst the most prominent integrators of virtual power plants. These regions have revealed immense dexterity in developing virtual power plants that can collate electricity. Furthermore, the incidence of a sophisticated power industry across these regions has helped in driving sales in the current year. The key players in the virtual power plant market are focusing on acquiring new regions. This trend shall help in rising sales in the overall virtual power plant market, and could progress the performance index of the overall market.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

Introduction, Market Driving Force Product Objective of Study And Research Scope the Virtual Power Plant Market . Exclusive Summary. Displaying the Virtual Power Plant Market Dynamics. Presenting the Virtual Power Plant Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply Chain, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis. Displaying Market Size by Type, End User and Region 2023 Evaluating the Leading Manufacturers of the Virtual Power Plant Market To Evaluate the Market by Segments, by Counties and by Manufacturers with Revenue Share and Sales by Key Counties 2023 Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

