Utility Asset Management Market: Global Industry Growth Study, Future Trends, Demands, and Top Players Data by Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Utility Asset Management Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast Report to 2023.

Market OverView

Utility asset management is an approach by utility providers for keeping costs low while providing seamless services to residential and commercial areas. The power outages during natural calamities and new practices for the maintenance for electrical grid networks are likely to drive its adoption. The global utility asset management market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) contains insights on new policies on power distribution amid rapid urbanization and the growing population. It comprises predictions for the period of 2017 to 2023 (forecast period) and takes into consideration the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market Scope

The global Utility Asset Management Market is anticipated to grow at 8% CAGR during the forecast period.

Rapid pace of new technologies and their integration into new system designs pose as major challenges for the market. The deregulation of the electricity industry and focus of utility companies to increase uptime and lower costs can drive market growth. Expansion of smart grids and reliance on internet of things (IoT) for secure and faster distribution of power across allocated blocks can bode well for the market. Rollout of environment-friendly policies and transition of governments from coal-based power plants to renewable can be an indicator of the large scope for the global utility asset management market.

The need for utility asset management systems which can consolidate and monitor all major operations for maximum efficiency and performance can fuel the market growth. Replacement of legacy infrastructure and reliance on distributed energy sources are other growth enablers which can bolster the market demand among utility companies.

Available Exclusive Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5389

Competitive Outlook

Netcontrol Oy, Siemens AG, Cniguard Ltd., Enetics Inc., S & C Electric Company, Aclara Technologies LLC, Lindsey Manufacturing Co., General Electric Company, Emerson Electric Co., Sentient Energy, Inc., Vaisala OYJ, and ABB Ltd. are key players of the global utility asset management market.

Segmentation of Market: Utility Asset Management

The global utility asset management market is also studied under segmental analysis based on segments of application, component, and utility type.

Among the application type segment, the market has included sub-station, transformer, transmission & distribution lines. Out of which, the substation segment could lead the utility asset management market throughout the year 2023. The foremost position of this segment can be accredited to the mounting distribution substation, coupled with expanding urbanization across the globe.

Among the component segment, the market has included hardware and software. The hardware led the market in the year 2016 and is projected to be the fastest-growing material type in the forecast period.

Among the utility type, the market has included public utility and private utility. Public utility led the market in 2016 and is projected to be the fastest-growing packaging type in the coming five years, owing to the expanding investments in grid modernization and the requirement for energy efficiency. Public utilities are invested by the government and have a massive customer base. Also, rising investments in distributed energy generation sources have improved the grid complexity, as these sources are to be connected to the grid for a reliable supply of power.

Regional Outlook

In the Asia-Pacific region, in the recent past, countries like Japan, Australia, and South Korea have revealed considerable strides in their efforts to smarten utility network systems. In the case of point, in the case of Japan, its significant utilities have devoted toward the widespread smart meter rollouts by the year 2024, which could pilot to installations of over 78 million smart meters in residential and low-use customers. The number of smart meters installations exceeded 10 million in 2016. Besides, the four major electric utilities, such as Tohoku Electric Power Co., TEPCO, Kyushu Electric Power Co., and Hokuriku Electric Power Co., have installed 750,000 smart meters in commercial premises, and are further planning to complete their rollouts by the end of 2023.

Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/utility-asset-management-market-5389

Global Utility Asset Management Market Table of Content (TOC):-

Introduction, Market Driving Force Product Objective of Study And Research Scope the Utility Asset Management Market . Exclusive Summary. Displaying the Utility Asset Management Market Dynamics. Presenting the Utility Asset Management Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply Chain, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis. Displaying Market Size by Type, End User and Region 2023 Evaluating the Leading Manufacturers of the Utility Asset Management Market To Evaluate the Market by Segments, by Counties and by Manufacturers with Revenue Share and Sales by Key Counties 2023 Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Get More Updates: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/ict-mrfr/

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]