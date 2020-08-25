LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market 2020 : Market Size, CAGR, Demand, In-Depth Assessment and Opportunity Analysis 2024 with Top Countries Data
Global “LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station LGP (Light Guide Plate). A Report, titled “Global LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the LGP (Light Guide Plate) manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, LGP (Light Guide Plate) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Short Description About LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market:
LGP (Light Guide Plate) in TVs is a transparent acrylic panel made from pure PMMA resin, on whose bottom face a dot matrix is printed or a line matrix is scratched. The light source is installed on its edge(s). It distributes the light coming from the light source evenly over the whole upper face of the acrylic panel. Light guide plate is a key component of any backlit display. In this report, we focus on the investigation of light guide plates used in the TV industry. It should be noted that 1 MT LGP products contains about 200 pieces of plates while the plate size is around 1200*1200*3 mm.
The research covers the current LGP (Light Guide Plate) market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
Scope of the LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market Report: This report focuses on the LGP (Light Guide Plate) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.As an important component of LCD backlighting panels, LGP (Light Guide Plate) in TVs is manufactured by injection molding or cut forming method. LGP is divided into two types according to the production process of light lattice: printing LGP and non-printing LGP. In 2015, printing LGP accounted for 61.25% of the total production, while non-printing LGP took for 38.72%.In 2015, 41.12% LGP were used in the production of 30-50 inch TV. 33.59% were used in 50-80 inch TV, while the remaing 25.29 percent were consumed in smaller size (80 inch) TV.Japan, Korea, Taiwan and China are the major production regions. Taiwan tooking 36.35% of the global production. Followed by China with 28.64 percent production market share, Japan with 16.30% and Korea with 11.19%. Mitsubishi Rayon is the world leader in this market with manufacturing factory in Japan and China. Chi Mei comes from Taiwan is the largest manufacturer, who occupied 19.26% market share in 2015.PMMA is the key raw material of LGP. Manufaccture like Mitsubishi Rayon, Chi Mei, Sumitomo, Asahi Kasei and Kuraray all have their own production line of PMMA, which promise their raw material source. The global LGP average price was 3861 USD/MT in 2015 and product profit margin was about 20.79%. Its price is forecasted to slowly decline in the recent years.The worldwide market for LGP (Light Guide Plate) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 530 million US$ in 2023, from 490 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.
Report further studies the market development status and future LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market trend across the world. Also, it splits LGP (Light Guide Plate) market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.
Major Classifications are as follows:
Major Applications are as follows:
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of LGP (Light Guide Plate) in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
This LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions
- Which Manufacturing Technology is used for LGP (Light Guide Plate)? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
- Who Are the Global Key Players in This LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?
- What Was Global Market Status of LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market?
- What Is Current Market Status of LGP (Light Guide Plate) Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?
- What Are Projections of Global LGP (Light Guide Plate) Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?
- What Is LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?
- What Is Economic Impact On LGP (Light Guide Plate) Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
- What Are Market Dynamics of LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?
- What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for LGP (Light Guide Plate) Industry?
