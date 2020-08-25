Biomass Power Generation Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Growth, Trends, Manufacturers, Share and Demands & Forecast to 2024

Biomass boiler is defined as a biomass fuelled heating system. It generates heat by burning agriculture & forest residues, burn logs, wood pellets and others. It majorly produces heat by burning wood. Biomass boilers are widely used by hotels, farms, households and others. Further, biomass boiler helps to lower down the greenhouse gas emission due to their low carbon footprints.

The growing need for sustainable technologies, which is backed by the government in the form of policies and regulations, will foster the adoption of biomass boilers during the forecast period. The augmented demand for efficient heating systems is the key driver for the growth of this market. Due to better standards of living and colder climatic conditions, heating systems have become a necessity in both developed and developing countries. Consequently, the governments of these countries are supporting the installation of renewable resource-based energy generation facilities through incentives, grants, and regulations. The market in Europe, led by the U.K. held the dominant share in the market. Encouraging government policies in the region aimed at the increased use of renewable and low carbon footprint fuels are central to Europe's top stance in the global biomass boilers market. The market for biomass boilers is likely to surpass other regional markets in terms of growth opportunities and revenue contribution to the global market over the forecast period as well, finding massive growth opportunities in the sectors of heat generation and power production.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Stoker Boilers

Bubbling Fluidized Bed (BFB) Boilers

Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers Major Applications are as follows:

Residential

Commercial