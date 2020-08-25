Optical Fiber Patch Cord Market 2020 Report : Top Manufacturers Research with Top Countries Data, Size, trends, Share, and Forecasts to 2024

This report studies the Optical Fiber Patch Cord market, also known as fiber optic patch cable or fiber jumper, it is an Optical Fiber Patch Cord is a fiber optic cable capped at either end with connectors that allow it to be rapidly and conveniently connected to CATV, an optical switch or other telecommunication equipment. Its thick layer of protection is used to connect the optical transmitter, receiver, and the terminal box. This is known as interconnect-style cabling.

Phoenix Contact

Networx

Black Box

Corning

Megladon

3M

Panduit

CommScope

Nexans

SHKE Communication

LongXing

Pheenet

Shenzhen Necero

Shenzhen Lightwit

OPTICKING

Shenzhen DYS

Shenzhen Hengtongda

Major Classifications are as follows:

Single-mode Fiber Optical Patch Cord

Multimode Fiber Optical Patch Cord Major Applications are as follows:

Optical Data Network

Telecommunication

Military & Aerospace